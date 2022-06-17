What the papers say – June 17

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

What the papers say – June 17

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 6.26am
The papers at the end of the working week are led by warnings of more inflation pain to come.

The Times, The Daily Telegraph and Metro all lead with the Bank of England warning inflation could reach 11% this year.

The Daily Mail carries comments from Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, who warns the Government would not be able to shield everyone from the “painful correction” to come.

The Daily Express says the inflation rise will see food prices increase by 15%.

Despite the crisis, ministers have ruled out cuts to personal tax until 2024, according to the i.

The Guardian and The Independent lead with an “outcry” over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision not to immediately fill the role of ethics adviser after Lord Geidt’s resignation.

The Daily Mirror reports lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell say she should face no more than four to five years in prison for her sex trafficking conviction.

The Sun says a passenger died after an incident at Gatwick Airport.

The Financial Times reports the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania have pledged to back Ukraine’s EU membership bid.

And the Daily Star says “weather boffins” have warned against drinking too much alcohol on what is set to be the hottest day of the year.

