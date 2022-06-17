Israeli troops kill three Palestinians in West Bank gun battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Israeli troops kill three Palestinians in West Bank gun battle

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 9.56am Updated: June 17 2022, 12.46pm
Mourners carry the body of Bara Lahlouh, 24, in the West Bank town of Jenin (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Israeli forces have shot dead three Palestinians and wounded at least eight others during a military operation in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The military said its forces came under attack and exchanged fire with militants.

The Israeli military has been carrying out near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank since a string of attacks earlier this year killed 19 people in Israel.

Mourners gather around the body of Palestinian Bara Lahlouh (Nasser Nasser/AP)

Many of the arrest raids have been launched in and around Jenin, the home town of several of the attackers.

The military said it raided two locations in search of weapons. At the first, it says soldiers fired back after Palestinians opened fire and threw explosive devices at them.

On their way to the second location, they exchanged fire with Palestinian gunmen in a vehicle, the army said.

Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi, the military chief of staff, said in a speech that three militants had been killed.

Bara Lahlouh’s funeral at his family home in the West Bank town of Jenin (Nasser Nasser/AP)

The military said the troops confiscated rifles, a submachine gun and other equipment from the vehicle.

Heavy exchanges of gunfire could be heard in videos circulated on social media. Later, footage showed a bullet-riddled vehicle with bloodstains and residents inspecting it.

Hundreds of angry residents gathered outside a Jenin hospital after the overnight raid, chanting “God is Greatest” and calling for revenge, before carrying the three bodies on stretchers through the town in a spontaneous funeral procession.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war, and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.

The last serious peace talks broke down more than a decade ago, leaving no end in sight to Israel’s 55-year-old military rule.

