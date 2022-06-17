William and Kate to join Royal Ascot racegoers on dress-down Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

William and Kate to join Royal Ascot racegoers on dress-down Friday

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 12.58pm
A general view of racegoers arriving ahead of day four of Royal Ascot (Adam Davy/PA)
A general view of racegoers arriving ahead of day four of Royal Ascot (Adam Davy/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join racegoers at Royal Ascot where the dress code will be relaxed as temperatures soar.

William and Kate have not attended the famous Berkshire meeting for a number of years and hopes were high they would take their seat in the royal box.

The couple will ride in the traditional carriage procession leading the group of royal guests but again the Queen will be missing from the famous racecourse.

Racegoers take photos by the Frankel statue during day four of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)
Racegoers take photos by the Frankel statue during day four of Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)

In the following carriage will be Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace, who attended a number of events with the Queen’s grandson over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

With temperatures predicted to reach 31C (87.8F) but feeling hotter, organisers have announced that the dress code will not be enforced in all enclosures and racegoers will be allowed to remove jackets and ties.

A spokeswoman for Royal Ascot said: “This is all to do with the consideration of safety and guests are able to bring in soft drinks and water to stay hydrated and comfortable in this lovely weather.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier