Sadio Mane set for Bayern Munich move as Liverpool agree £35.1m deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Sadio Mane set for Bayern Munich move as Liverpool agree £35.1m deal

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 4.20pm Updated: June 17 2022, 4.26pm
Sadio Mane is leaving Liverpool after six years to join Bayern Munich (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sadio Mane is leaving Liverpool after six years to join Bayern Munich (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool have agreed a £35.1million deal to sell Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich as the evolution of their famed forward line continues.

With the 30-year-old in the final year of his contract and expressing a desire to leave, the Reds signed Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this week in a potential club-record £85m transfer.

The Bundesliga champions had already made two bids for Mane which were rejected as Liverpool considered the add-ons unrealistic.

Liverpool Trophy Parade
Sadio Mane is joining Bayern Munich in a £35.1m deal after a season in which the Reds won two cups and were Champions League runners-up (Martin Rickett/PA)

However, with a replacement already signed the club were willing to negotiate over their £40m-plus asking price and the PA news agency understands they have agreed a deal which will see Bayern pay £27.5m up front, with a further £5m due when the Senegal international meets specified appearance clauses and an additional £2.6m based on individual and team achievements.

Bayern believed they could secure Mane, who joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2016 in a deal eventually worth £33.5m, on the cheap with an opening offer of £21.4m plus £4.2m in add-ons, based on individual and team achievements which the Reds considered improbable.

A subsequent bid was rejected but a compromise was reached on Friday which is likely to see Mane, who is believed to have agreed a three-year contract with the German club, replace Robert Lewandowski, who has expressed a desire to leave.

Mane scored 120 goals in 269 appearances across six seasons at Anfield and won the Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, European Super Cup, FA Cup and League Cup.

Darwin Nunez playing for Benfica
Liverpool have already signed Mane’s replacement in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez (Peter Byrne/PA)

Last season he scored his 100th top-flight goal in England, having registered 21 for Southampton, making him the second highest-scoring African player in Premier League history after team-mate Mohamed Salah.

His departure means Liverpool, whose strike force of Mane, Salah and Roberto Firmino established itself as one of the best in the world,  are likely to have a new-look forward line for their Premier League opener at Fulham on August 6.
Nunez is set for the central role often frequented by Mane in the final few months of the season, with January signing Luis Diaz on the left, the Senegal international’s regular position for most of his time at Anfield.

That leaves Salah, who is also in the final 12 months of his contract, as the only remaining member of manager Jurgen Klopp’s famed front three likely to be guaranteed a regular start with Firmino, 31 in October, likely to play out the final year of his contact without a renewal.

Liverpool have also appointed former midfielder Jay Spearing to their under-18s coaching team after the Tranmere captain left the League Two club at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old former FA Youth Cup-winning captain, who left the club in 2013 having made 55 first-team appearances, will work alongside manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson and Tim Jenkins.

“Jay is still quite young and the impact he can have around the U18s is invaluable because he is someone who lives and breathes this club,” said academy manager Alex Inglethorpe.

“He will also be eligible to play for the U21s to provide experience for the young players when we need him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]