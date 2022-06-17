Edward helps put finishing touches to Commonwealth Games medals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Edward helps put finishing touches to Commonwealth Games medals

By Press Association
June 17 2022, 5.34pm
The Earl of Wessex polishes a Commonwealth Games medal (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Earl of Wessex has helped put the finishing touches to gold medals for Commonwealth Games athletes during a visit to Birmingham.

Edward, a vice-patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation, was visiting as the city prepares to host the 11-day competition from late July.

He began the day in the Jewellery Quarter, where family firm Toye, Kenning and Spencer were producing medals.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
The Earl of Wessex watches medals being minted (Joe Giddens/PA)

The earl worked alongside staff to stamp and polish the gold medals, discussing them with their student designers from Birmingham City University’s jewellery school.

He then presented uniforms and accreditation to some of the 14,000 volunteers and staff who will work throughout the games.

Edward was given his own Commonwealth Games uniform, which was designed by Birmingham students and is said to have been inspired by the city’s architecture and cultural heritage.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
Bronze Commonwealth Games medals being minted at Toye, Kenning and Spencer in Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)

He also opened the city’s Platinum Jubilee Walkway and visited a number of the landmarks that lie along the 14-mile route.

These included the Chamberlain Clock, which commemorates former mayor of Birmingham Joseph Chamberlain, and Birmingham Canal.

The earl’s final stop along the walkway was at Centenary Square, where a clock is counting down the days to the games, to unveil a plaque declaring the route open.

