What the papers say – June 18

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – June 18

By Press Association
June 18 2022, 3.06am
What the papers say – June 18 (PA)
What the papers say – June 18 (PA)

The front pages lead on “rampant” inflation, a Beatle’s protest against Russia and reported plans for electronic tags for refugees.

The Times and The Daily Telegraph cover a warning from the Treasury, as 40,000 rail workers prepare to begin a series of one-day strikes in support of a wage increase to keep up with prices. Chief secretary Simon Clarke on Friday said pay demands which seek to match the rate of inflation risk creating a 1970s-style wage-price spiral, pushing prices in the shops even higher.

“Rampant” inflation and soaring energy bills have resulted in school building projects, swimming pools and libraries being flagged for funding cuts, according to The Guardian.

The i weekend features a poll showing two-thirds of voters say the Government is not doing enough to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

FT Weekend reports global stocks suffered one of their worst weeks since the pandemic began, while the paper also splashes on Boris Johnson’s surprise trip to Kyiv.

The Daily Express carries a front-page photograph of the Prime Minister shaking hands with Volodymyr Zelensky, though a business minister’s suggestion that staff work longer hours to help out with current airport chaos is the lead story.

Sir Paul McCartney has removed Beatles song Back in the USSR from his live shows in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reports the Daily Mirror.

The Independent, meanwhile, says the Home Office is considering plans to electronically tag refugees who cross the Channel to reach the UK.

Ahead of Father’s Day, Dame Deborah James advises The Sun‘s readers to “just say” they love their dads because “you never know when it might be your last chance”.

The Daily Star reports Platinum Jubilee celebrations have led to a 43% rise in Covid cases.

And the Duke of Cambridge is mourning the “collapse” of his relationship with his brother Harry, unnamed sources tell the Daily Mail.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier