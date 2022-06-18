Dangerous driving suspect detained by police dies in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dangerous driving suspect detained by police dies in hospital

By Press Association
June 18 2022, 3.22pm
The driver had his keys confiscated by members of the public in Bath (Alamy/PA)
Police are investigating after a driver who was forcibly removed from his van in Bath due to alleged erratic behaviour died in hospital.

Avon and Somerset Police received multiple calls about the van being driven dangerously on Wellsway in the south of the city at about 3.30pm on Friday.

The Ford Transit collided with a number of other cars before coming to a stop.

Members of the public blocked the vehicle with their cars and broke its windows in order to take the keys from the ignition, police said.

The driver was detained by officers, but an ambulance was called when they became concerned for his welfare.

He was taken to Royal United Hospital in Bath but died overnight, a spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said.

His next of kin have been informed.

Avon and Somerset Police said it had alerted the Independent Office for Police Conduct because of the circumstances of the death, and said a mandatory referral would be made.

Detective Inspector Keith Smith said: “At this early stage of our inquiry it is not currently clear what happened and what led to the man sadly passing away.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time and we will carry out a thorough investigation to provide them with the answers they deserve.”

Mr Smith added: “While officers spoke to a number of people at the scene we believe there are others who witnessed the incident who we are keen to talk to.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who drove on Wellsway, Churchill Bridge or Lower Bristol Road yesterday afternoon who has dashcam footage of the incident, as well as anyone who captured it on their phone or private CCTV.

“Similarly, if your vehicle or property has been damaged, please let us know.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 5222143789.

