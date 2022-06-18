Dutch prime minister apologises to Srebrenica peacekeepers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Dutch prime minister apologises to Srebrenica peacekeepers

By Press Association
June 18 2022, 5.00pm
Bosnian Serb army Commander General Ratko Mladic, left, drinks with Dutch UN Commander Tom Karremans, second right, in Potocari, three miles north of Srebrenica, on July 12 1995 (AP)
Bosnian Serb army Commander General Ratko Mladic, left, drinks with Dutch UN Commander Tom Karremans, second right, in Potocari, three miles north of Srebrenica, on July 12 1995 (AP)

The Dutch government has formally apologised to soldiers who were sent as UN peacekeepers to defend the Bosnian enclave of Srebrenica during the Bosnian war in 1995 with insufficient firepower and personnel.

The soldiers – now veterans – were over-run by more heavily armed Bosnian Serb forces led by Gen Ratko Mladic who went on to massacre 8,000 Muslim men and boys in July 1995, in a bloodbath that an international war crimes tribunal labelled genocide.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte addressed hundreds of veterans of the Dutchbat III peacekeeping unit on Saturday at a military base in the central Netherlands, telling them that after nearly 27 years “some words have still not been said”.

He added: “Today, I apologise on behalf of the Dutch government to all the women and men of Dutchbat III.

“To you and the people who can’t be here today. With the greatest possible appreciation and respect for the way Dutchbat III under difficult circumstances kept trying to do good, even when that was no longer possible.”

Mark Rutte
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (AP)

The ceremony came after a report was published last year into the experiences of the roughly 850 troops who made up Dutchbat III.

The study made recommendations including that the government make a “collective gesture” to address what it called “the perceived lack of recognition and appreciation, given the exceptional circumstances in which the near-impossible has been asked” of the Dutch peacekeepers.

The Netherlands has long wrestled with the legacy of the Srebrenica massacre. Then-prime minister Wim Kok resigned in 2002 after a report harshly criticised Dutch authorities for sending soldiers into a danger zone without a proper mandate or the weapons needed to protect about 30,000 refugees who had fled to the Dutch base in eastern Bosnia.

In 2019, the Dutch supreme court ruled that the Netherlands was partially liable for the deaths of about 350 Muslim men murdered by Bosnian Serb forces during the massacre.

The court ruled that Dutch peacekeepers evacuated the men from their military base near Srebrenica on July 13 1995, despite knowing that they “were in serious jeopardy of being abused and murdered” by Bosnian Serb forces.

The UN also has been criticised for failing to authorise Nato air strikes to support the lightly-armed Dutch troops in July 1995 as they came under attack.

