Wacky antics help Captain Tobias launch his campaign for accessible playgrounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Wacky antics help Captain Tobias launch his campaign for accessible playgrounds

By Press Association
June 18 2022, 5.44pm
Tobias Weller with PCSOs in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield (Family handout/PA)
Tobias Weller with PCSOs in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield (Family handout/PA)

Scores of people helped inspirational young fundraiser Captain Tobias launch his latest campaign to make playgrounds more accessible, by completing a kilometre (0.6 miles) in the wackiest way they can imagine.

Tobias Weller, 11, was joined by a crowd of singing and clapping friends and supporters in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, on Saturday, with some completing the distance three-legged, one man trying it on his hands and a family passing a balloon between their legs all the way.

Tobias, who has cerebral palsy and autism, has raised more than £158,000 for Paces School, where he is a student, and The Children’s Hospital Charity, in his home city of Sheffield, through a series of epic challenges.

His achievements were recognised at the highest level when he became the youngest person on record to feature in the Honours List when it was announced in December that he is to receive the British Empire Medal.

Tobias Weller accessible playgrounds campaign
Scores of people helped the inspirational young fundraiser, known as Captain Tobias, launch his latest campaign (Family handout/PA)

Now he is trying to raise awareness about the difficulties disabled children have using playgrounds in parks.

At Saturday’s Tobias In The Park event, he was cheered as he completed his kilometre using his trademark walker.

He has challenged everyone to complete their own kilometre in a way they find challenging and people have been joining in around the world.

He said: “It went really well. I managed to complete my kilometre using my walker and my friends and family have done it in lots of different ways today.

“Also, in the last few weeks, a school from Australia and a hockey club from New Zealand have even joined in. That’s amazing, isn’t it?”

Tobias added: “I want to raise awareness and money for accessible parks.

“It’s not right that kids with disabilities can’t access their local parks and I want to change that. I haven’t been able to use the swing.

“If disabled kids are able to use their local playground, it’ll make a huge difference. It means that they can enjoy themselves. Everybody should be able to do that.”

Earlier this week his mother, Ruth Garbutt, said: “It dumbfounds me when children with disabilities are left out and are unable to use playgrounds.

“Tobias is very aware that he used to be able to use the play equipment and now he can’t.

“He adored playing on the swings when he was little and would spend hours on them.

“It saddens him, and therefore me, that he can no longer do this in his local parks.

“Tobias is determined to raise enough money to make a real difference to people’s lives and I admire him so much for this. I think he is amazing.”

Tobias was nicknamed “Captain” after he was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore to start raising money during the pandemic lockdowns.

He met his hero when he won the inaugural Captain Sir Tom Moore Young Unsung Hero Award at the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year event.

Tobias’s last challenge involved an Ironman, completed over the course of a year, involving 180km (112 miles) on his trike, a 4km (2.5 miles) swim and running the length of a full marathon.

Last month Tobias was a guest at the first Buckingham Palace garden party since 2019, where he met the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess Royal.

More information can be found at www.tobiasinthepark.co.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier