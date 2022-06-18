Finsbury Park attack victim remembered at mosque on five-year anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Finsbury Park attack victim remembered at mosque on five-year anniversary

By Press Association
June 19 2022, 12.02am
Makram Ali died died when Darren Osborne ploughed a hired van into worshippers (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Makram Ali died died when Darren Osborne ploughed a hired van into worshippers (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The victim of an Islamophobic terror attack in Finsbury Park will be remembered at a mosque service marking the five-year anniversary.

Makram Ali, 51, died when Darren Osborne ploughed a hired van into worshippers gathered outside the Muslim Welfare House in north London shortly after evening Ramadan prayers on June 19, 2017.

His daughter, Ruzina Akhtar, will be among those remembering his life at a service at Finsbury Park Mosque on Sunday.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said his thoughts were with their family and the 12 worshippers who were also injured, adding that “London stands united against terrorism” on the fifth anniversary of the attack.

Mosque attack
Flowers laid near the scene of the attack (John Stillwell/PA)

Mr Khan said: “On the fifth anniversary of the awful Finsbury Park terror attack, we remember Makram Ali, who tragically lost his life, and all the innocent Londoners who were injured after being deliberately targeted while leaving their mosque following Ramadan prayers.

“Our thoughts are with Makram’s family and everyone who was impacted by this dreadful attack.

“London stands united against terrorism. We will always celebrate and cherish the incredible diversity of our city.

“That senseless attack five years ago was an assault on our shared values of openness, freedom and respect.

“But the solidarity shown by all communities in our city in the wake of the attack showed that we will never let terrorists win by dividing us.”

Osborne, from Cardiff, was found guilty of terrorism-related murder and jailed for life in February 2018.

