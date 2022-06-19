Sadiq Khan joins 14,000 people on fundraising bike ride from London to Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sadiq Khan joins 14,000 people on fundraising bike ride from London to Brighton

By Press Association
June 19 2022, 1.44pm Updated: June 19 2022, 2.44pm
The London Mayor joined the ride (Doug Peters/PA)
The London Mayor joined the ride (Doug Peters/PA)

Sadiq Khan has joined tens of thousands of people on a bike ride from London to Brighton to raise money for research into heart and circulatory diseases.

The London Mayor was among 14,000 riders who took on the 54-mile challenge from Clapham Common to the south-east seafront on Sunday.

Money raised by the ride will go to the British Heart Foundation (BHF) to help researchers understand how to better prevent, diagnose, and cure heart and circulatory diseases.

British Heart Foundation’s London to Brighton Bike Ride 2022
Tens of thousands took part (Doug Peters/PA)

After arriving at the coast, Mr Khan, said: “I was delighted to join 14,000 other cyclists taking on the 54-mile route which took us from my south London home turf, to Brighton’s historic seafront where a fantastic crowd gave us riders a much-needed boost for the final push.

“Most importantly, all the money raised from today’s ride will go towards BHF’s lifesaving research, helping to support the 7.6 million around the country living with heart and circulatory disease.”

The bike ride, which is in its 45th year, has raised more than £70 million for the BHF’s research, despite a two-year break during the coronavirus pandemic.

British Heart Foundation’s London to Brighton Bike Ride 2022
The riders made the 54-mile journey on Sunday (Doug Peters/PA)

Jason Cooper, the drummer of British rock band The Cure, was riding in memory of his former drum tech, Paul ‘Ricky’ Welton, who died after suffering a heart attack in 2019.

He said: “It was a fabulous day. The atmosphere was amazing, especially the crowds coming into Brighton cheering us on.

“I am proud to be raising money for the BHF in memory of my great friend Ricky.

“He was a fantastic drum technician, and we shared momentous times together. But more importantly, he was a just a lovely guy and we all miss him dearly.”

