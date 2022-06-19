Newborn infection trial ‘will fail’ unless Government intervenes, experts say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newborn infection trial ‘will fail’ unless Government intervenes, experts say

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 12.04am
File photo dated 23/01/16 of a mother holding the feet of a new baby. A Group B Strep screening programme will fail unless the Government intervenes, experts say.(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
File photo dated 23/01/16 of a mother holding the feet of a new baby. A Group B Strep screening programme will fail unless the Government intervenes, experts say.(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A clinical trial to test pregnant women for group B Strep – the most common cause of life-threatening infection in newborn babies – will fail unless the Government intervenes, experts have warned.

Some 80 hospitals are needed for the trial to go ahead but only 32 have committed to it, with a deadline for registering of September.

The trial is being funded by the National Institute for Health Research and will look at whether testing women for group B Strep reduces the risk of babies dying or suffering harm.

Now Dr Jane Plumb, chief executive of Group B Strep Support, who lost her son Theo to the infection, is calling on the Government and NHS England to intervene to make sure the trial goes ahead.

She said: “The reality is that unless a further 48 hospitals sign up for this trial, then it will fail.

“The Government is waiting for the results from this trial to determine whether to test pregnant women for group B Strep.

“Yet there seems to be little acknowledgement that this trial is heading towards failure.

“We need more hospitals on board and we need to make sure that the investment in this trial is not wasted.

“This is about saving the lives of babies, and it really is now or never.”

Pride of Sport Awards 2019 – London
Olympian Iwan Thomas’s son Teddy fell ill with group B Strep and he is calling for the trial to go ahead

According to the charity, several local MPs have contacted hospitals themselves, after being urged to do so by the public.

Dr Plumb said: “We’re all interested in the results, but unless enough hospitals take part, the trial will fail.

“What is the Government and the NHS doing to ensure this trial is a success?”

According to the charity, the excess treatment cost threshold – the amount a trust has to put into research before they start getting reimbursed – has also been reduced, meaning cost should not be stopping trusts from signing up.

Data shows that two babies on average develop GBS infection in the UK every day, leading to one death a week and one baby left with long-term disabilities.

Many other countries, including the US, already screen for the infection.

The new trial – called GBS3 – is being led by researchers at the University of Nottingham.

It will look at whether testing reduces the risk of infection in newborn babies compared to the current strategy in place in the UK.

The current strategy is to offer antibiotics during labour to women who are considered at increased risk of their baby developing a group B Strep infection.

Two different tests will be examined – a lab-based test three to five weeks before a woman’s due date and a bedside test at the start of labour.

Dr Carol Baker, whose work led to universal GBS testing being introduced in the US, said: “The US introduced routine testing for group B Strep for all pregnant women 20 years ago, and the rates of early-onset group B Strep infection in babies subsequently fell by over 80%.

“Other countries have seen similar declines but UK rates are increasing.

“This trial and the results are vital in stemming the rising tide of GBS infection in UK babies.”

Olympic runner Iwan Thomas MBE, whose first child Teddy feel ill with group B, said: “Watching Teddy covered in tubes and fighting for his life in intensive care was by far the worst experience of my life.

“Fortunately, Teddy’s made a great recovery from his group B Strep infection, but I know there are those less fortunate whose children have died or survived with life-changing disabilities.

“That’s why I’m so passionate about the GBS3 trial succeeding, so other families don’t have to go through what I and so many others have.

“It’s outrageous that in 2022 babies are getting sick and dying from a preventable infection.”

The Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England have been approached for comment.

