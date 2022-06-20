Matt Fitzpatrick achieves childhood dream with US Open victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt Fitzpatrick achieves childhood dream with US Open victory

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 4.32am
Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates with the trophy after winning the 122nd US Open at Brookline (Julio Cortez/AP)
Matt Fitzpatrick celebrated a dream come true after holding his nerve to secure his maiden major title in the 122nd US Open at Brookline.

Fitzpatrick carded his third 68 of the week to finish six under par, a shot ahead of playing partner Will Zalatoris and world number one Scottie Scheffler, who both narrowly missed birdie putts on the 18th to force a play-off.

“The feeling’s out of this world,” the 27-year-old from Sheffield said. “It is so cliche, but it’s stuff you dream of as a kid. To achieve it, I can retire a happy man tomorrow.

US Open Golf
Fitzpatrick celebrates his victory with Rory McIlroy (Charles Krupa/AP)

“I had the big monkey on my back of not winning over here, it’s all everybody talked about and to do it in a major, there’s nothing better.”

Fitzpatrick’s victory means he joins 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus as the only players to have won the US Amateur and US Open on the same course.

Nicklaus achieved the feat at Pebble Beach in 1961 and 1972, while Fitzpatrick won the US Amateur at Brookline in 2013 with his brother Alex on the bag.

“Any time you’re sharing a record with Jack Nicklaus, it’s unbelievable,” Fitzpatrick added.

“So for me to have that as well is incredible. He called me up at the presentation to congratulate me. Coming from someone like that, it means the world.”

Round of the day

Former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama carded the lowest round of the day, and the week, to set a clubhouse target only three players could beat.

Shot of the day

Fitzpatrick had bogeyed the 10th and 11th to fall behind Zalatoris, but then holed an amazing putt across the 13th green to reignite his title challenge.

Statistic of the day

Top statistician Justin Ray sums up Fitzpatrick’s achievement in winning the US Amateur and US Open titles nine years apart, both at Brookline.

Toughest hole

The par-three second played as the toughest hole, perhaps unsurprisingly given it was 221 yards uphill. Five birdies, 15 bogeys and five double bogeys contributed to a scoring average of 3.375.

Easiest hole

The par-four 17th was the easiest hole for the first time, with 22 birdies and just six bogeys leading to a scoring average of 3.750.

When is the next major?

The final major of the year, the 150th Open Championship, takes place on the Old Course at St Andrews from July 14-17.

