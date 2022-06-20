The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 5.05am
Matt Fitzpatrick lifts the US Open trophy (Charles Krupa/AP)
Matt Fitzpatrick lifts the US Open trophy (Charles Krupa/AP)

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open in the stand-out performance of the sporting weekend.

A last-gasp drop goal from Freddie Burns gave Leicester Tigers a breath-taking Gallagher Premiership victory over Saracens at Twickenham.

But the pressure continues to mount on England coach Eddie Jones after he watched his side humbled by a brilliant Barbarians display in their international clash.

Across codes, England women continued to impress as they warmed up for this year’s World Cup with a comprehensive victory over France.

The build-up to Wimbledon continued with Matteo Berettini winning the prestigious Queen’s Club title while Max Verstappen claimed victory in a dramatic Canadian Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the best images from the weekend’s action.

Matt Fitzpatrick reacts after winning the US Open at Brookline
Matt Fitzpatrick reacts after winning the US Open at Brookline (Charles Krupa/AP)
Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints – Gallagher Premiership – Final – Twickenham Stadium
Leicester’s Freddie Burns scored a match-winning drop goal in the Gallagher Premiership final against Saracens (Mike Egerton/PA)
F1 Canadian Grand Prix Auto Racing
Max Verstappen claimed victory in the Canadian Grand Prix (Paul Chiasson/AP)
England v Barbarians – International Friendly – Twickenham Stadium
England were humiliated 52-21 by the Barbarians at Twickenham (Nigel French/PA)
England v France – Women’s International – Halliwell Jones Stadium
Hollie Dodd helped push England to victory over France in their rugby league international (Martin Rickett/PA)
England v Combined Nations Allstars XIII – Mid-Season International – Halliwell Jones Stadium
Sam Tomkins captained England to victory over the Combined All Stars (Martin Rickett/PA)
Lancashire Lightning v Notts Outlaws – Vitality Blast T20 – North Group – Stanley Park
Lancashire beat Notts Outlaws to retain top spot in the North Group of the Vitality Blast (Martin Rickett/PA)
Rothesay International Eastbourne – Day Two – Devonshire Park
Lesia Tsurenko beat Heather Watson in her opening match at the Eastbourne International (Steven Paston/PA)
cinch Championships – Day Seven – The Queen’s Club
Matteo Berettini claimed victory in the Cinch Championships at Queen’s Club (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Royal Ascot 2022 – Day Five – Ascot Racecourse
Stratum ridden by William Buick won The Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA)
Italy Beach Volley Worlds
Norway beat Brazil to win the World Beach Volleyball title in Rome (Andrew Medichini/AP)

