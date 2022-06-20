The sporting weekend in pictures By Press Association June 20 2022, 5.05am Matt Fitzpatrick lifts the US Open trophy (Charles Krupa/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up England’s Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open in the stand-out performance of the sporting weekend. A last-gasp drop goal from Freddie Burns gave Leicester Tigers a breath-taking Gallagher Premiership victory over Saracens at Twickenham. But the pressure continues to mount on England coach Eddie Jones after he watched his side humbled by a brilliant Barbarians display in their international clash. Across codes, England women continued to impress as they warmed up for this year’s World Cup with a comprehensive victory over France. The build-up to Wimbledon continued with Matteo Berettini winning the prestigious Queen’s Club title while Max Verstappen claimed victory in a dramatic Canadian Grand Prix. Here, the PA news agency looks at the best images from the weekend’s action. Matt Fitzpatrick reacts after winning the US Open at Brookline (Charles Krupa/AP) Leicester’s Freddie Burns scored a match-winning drop goal in the Gallagher Premiership final against Saracens (Mike Egerton/PA) Max Verstappen claimed victory in the Canadian Grand Prix (Paul Chiasson/AP) England were humiliated 52-21 by the Barbarians at Twickenham (Nigel French/PA) Hollie Dodd helped push England to victory over France in their rugby league international (Martin Rickett/PA) Sam Tomkins captained England to victory over the Combined All Stars (Martin Rickett/PA) Lancashire beat Notts Outlaws to retain top spot in the North Group of the Vitality Blast (Martin Rickett/PA) Lesia Tsurenko beat Heather Watson in her opening match at the Eastbourne International (Steven Paston/PA) Matteo Berettini claimed victory in the Cinch Championships at Queen’s Club (Bradley Collyer/PA) Stratum ridden by William Buick won The Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA) Norway beat Brazil to win the World Beach Volleyball title in Rome (Andrew Medichini/AP) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier 5 key talking points ahead of this summer’s Wimbledon Championships Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek chasing further success at points-less Wimbledon Max Verstappen revels in exciting finish to win in Canadian Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton ‘overwhelmed’ to finish on the podium in Canada