Birthday flag flying limited to Queen and Charles after controversy over Andrew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Birthday flag flying limited to Queen and Charles after controversy over Andrew

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 10.40am
The Duke of York will no longer have his birthday marked by flag flying (Neil Hall/PA)
The Duke of York will no longer have his birthday marked by flag flying (Neil Hall/PA)

The Queen and the Prince of Wales are the only royals whose birthdays will be marked by the flying of Union flags on UK Government buildings amid changes made in the wake of the row over the Duke of York.

Andrew has been cut from the list on the Government’s website but so have the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Princess Royal.

The Sun reported the wider cull of family members was made to spare any embarrassment for Andrew.

Brexit
A Union flag flying from the Houses of Parliament in Westminster (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The duke paid millions to settle a US civil sexual assault case in February after being forced out of public life over his friendship with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Guidance on the designated days when the Union flag must be flown on UK government buildings appears to have changed on February 11 this year.

This was just four days before Andrew reached his out-of-court settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre, a month after the Queen stripped him of his military patronages and he gave up his HRH style, and a week before his 62nd birthday.

Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
The Queen and Andrew (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

His 60th in 2020 sparked a storm of controversy after councils were sent notes by the private secretary to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government permanent secretary reminding them to fly the flag in his honour.

The Government later said this would not be required.

Other removed dates include the late Duke of Edinburgh’s birthday on June 10, and the Queen and Philip’s wedding anniversary on November 20.

Philip, who was married to the Queen for more than 70 years, died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier