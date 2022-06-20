Claim received in UK for £54.9m EuroMillions jackpot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Claim received in UK for £54.9m EuroMillions jackpot

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 12.44pm
The £54.9m jackpot prize was won by a single ticket-holder in the EuroMillions draw on June 10 (Victoria Jones/PA)
A claim has been received for the £54.9 million EuroMillions jackpot won by a single UK ticket-holder earlier this month.

The lucky winner matched all seven numbers to scoop £54,957,242.50 in the draw on Friday June 10.

The claim will now go through a validation process before the prize is paid at an appointment with one of Camelot’s winners’ advisers.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether to go public with their news.

Camelot said there would be no information on whether they are an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

Camelot’s senior winners’ adviser Andy Carter said: “It’s been an amazing year for National Lottery players and we’re delighted the huge £54m jackpot has been claimed. Our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.

“There is another chance for a big UK winner tomorrow night (Tuesday June 21) when there is an estimated £122m EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs.”

This year has already seen an anonymous UK winner claim £109 million from the February 4 draw, followed by the biggest-ever National Lottery win of £184 million by Joe and Jess Thwaite from Cheltenham on May 10.

