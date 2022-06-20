Matt Fitzpatrick backed to become a dominant force after winning first major

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Matt Fitzpatrick backed to become a dominant force after winning first major

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 1.44pm
Matt Fitzpatrick has been tipped to become a “dominant” player following his US Open win (Charles Krupa/AP)
Matt Fitzpatrick has been tipped to become a “dominant” player following his US Open win (Charles Krupa/AP)

Matt Fitzpatrick has been tipped to become one of the most dominant players in the world following his US Open triumph.

Fitzpatrick held his nerve in a tense climax on Sunday evening to secure his first major title by a shot from playing partner Will Zalatoris and world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Nine years after winning the US Amateur title at Brookline, the 27-year-old from Sheffield made a superb par from a fairway bunker on the 18th to join Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win the US Amateur and US Open on the same course.

Nicklaus, who achieved the feat at Pebble Beach, hailed Fitzpatrick’s closing 68 as “one of the great rounds of golf I have ever seen” in the final round of a US Open, while six-time major winner Nick Faldo hailed an “awesome ball striking display” and “tons of British bottle”.

But it was left to Fitzpatrick’s veteran caddie Billy Foster to predict his employer can continue to improve after climbing to a career-high 10th in the world rankings.

“I think he’s going from strength to strength and he will become one of the most dominant players in the game,” said Foster, who could also celebrate his first major win after near-misses while working for the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Lee Westwood, Darren Clarke and Thomas Bjorn.

“I always thought he was a winner but I must admit I didn’t think he’d become as good as he has. He’s far better than I thought.

Billy Foster
Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates with his caddie Billy Foster after winning the US Open at Brookline (Charlie Riedel/AP)

“He has an incredible work ethic, no-one works harder. I can see him winning further majors.”

That is precisely what Fitzpatrick aims to do after revealing following his second round that he  believes it takes a tally of six majors – the record for a European player held by Faldo – to be considered a legend of the game.

“That’s the number that we all agreed on. I’ve got a bit of a way to go, but it’s a good start,” Fitzpatrick said in his winner’s press conference.

“It’s funny, after Shane (Lowry) won the Open we were playing somewhere and he was telling me a story of one of his mates giving him abuse or he wasn’t playing very well or something.

Matt Fitzpatrick
Matt Fitzpatrick reacts after holing a long birdie putt on the 13th hole in the final round of the US Open (Julio Cortez/AP)

“And he just said it didn’t really matter though because he just thought ‘I’ve won a major’. I’ll be using that one a lot for when things aren’t going my way.

“But definitely you want to go win more now, there’s no doubt about that. I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing. I’m not trying to change things.

“I’ll probably have a sit-down meeting with everyone and just try and make the right decisions going forward. It’s easy to still go off track. I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing, and hopefully more will come. I’m delighted with one so far.”

The next major is the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, where Zach Johnson defeated Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman in a play-off in 2015.

Fitzpatrick was not in the field having only turned professional 13 months earlier, but the following week he finished runner-up to fellow Sheffield-born major winner Danny Willett in the European Masters and a first European Tour title arrived in the British Masters in October.

“It (The Open) will be great,” Fitzpatrick said. “I love playing St Andrews. It’s a great golf course and now I’m a bomber I’ll probably be driving most of the greens!

“I’m looking forward to it. I’ve got two weeks off now, which I couldn’t be happier about. Get my head around a few things, and then I guess we’ll go to St Andrews.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier