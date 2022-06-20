Teenage girl pulled from rubble after house explosion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Teenage girl pulled from rubble after house explosion

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 4.02pm Updated: June 20 2022, 5.34pm
There was an explosion at a house in Burnley (Peter Byrne/PA)
There was an explosion at a house in Burnley (Peter Byrne/PA)

A teenage girl was pulled from rubble by a relative following a house explosion which has left a man seriously injured.

North West Ambulance Service said a man was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital after suffering major trauma in the explosion at Sefton Terrace in Burnley, Lancashire, just after midday on Monday.

A female patient was taken to Royal Blackburn for assessment

Sarah Jones, 19, who lives opposite the end-of-terrace house, said she had been at home when she heard a bang followed by scraping noises, which she now believes were the windows coming off the property.

Burnley house explosion
Emergency services at the scene (Peter Byrne/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “I came out and I just saw black smoke everywhere.

“I know the family who live there well and when I came outside their relatives were there.

“I asked if anyone was in there and they said the girl was. She’s 17.

“Neighbours got a ladder and were climbing up to the top two windows but then they realised she wasn’t upstairs, she was in the front room and had gone through into the cellar, through the floor.

“She was covered in rubble and her relative had to pull her out from under everything.

“We brought her across to my house and she said she didn’t think she was injured, she was more worried about how her mum was going to react.

Burnley house explosion
A teenage girl was pulled from the rubble (Peter Byrne/PA)

“She is very, very lucky.”

Lisa Gorton, 42, said: “I was just stood there and I heard a big bang like if you’re watching a movie or you see a building being knocked down.

“I saw all black smoke and the windows went through and everyone came running out.

“I rang the fire brigade. Everyone was trying to help.”

Local councillor Sarah Hall, who was at the scene to support residents, said the incident was thought to be a gas explosion.

Andy Fewings, also a councillor, said 10 houses had been evacuated and residents were being told to go to St Matthew’s Church on Albion Street.

A search and rescue team could be seen on the street on Monday , along with a number of fire crews, police, and gas and electricity vans.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have three fire engines and our urban search and rescue team at the scene.

“We’re working with the other emergency services, local authorities and utilities companies to make the scene safe and assess the structure of the property.

“Firefighters at the scene are now using an aerial ladder platform to make the structure of the house safe by removing coping stones from gable end.”

A spokesman for gas emergency service Cadent said: “There is a multi-agency response to the incident in Sefton Terrace, Burnley, and our teams are assisting as Lancashire’s gas emergency service.

“We will make sure everything associated with gas is safe.

“It is too early to speculate on the cause. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]