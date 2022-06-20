Cambodian catches world’s largest recorded freshwater fish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Cambodian catches world’s largest recorded freshwater fish

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 4.32pm
A team of Cambodian and American scientists and researchers, along with Fisheries Administration officials, prepares to release a giant freshwater stingray back into the Mekong River in the north-eastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia (Chhut Chheana/Wonders of the Mekong via AP)
A team of Cambodian and American scientists and researchers, along with Fisheries Administration officials, prepares to release a giant freshwater stingray back into the Mekong River in the north-eastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia (Chhut Chheana/Wonders of the Mekong via AP)

The world’s largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray, has been caught in the Mekong River in Cambodia, according to scientists from the South East Asian nation and the United States.

The stingray, captured on June 13, measured almost four metres (13ft) from snout to tail and weighed slightly under 300 kilograms (660lbs), according to a statement from Wonders of the Mekong, a joint Cambodian-US research project.

The previous record for a freshwater fish was a 293kg (646lbs) Mekong giant catfish, discovered in Thailand in 2005, the group said.

The stingray was snagged by a local fisherman south of Stung Treng in north-eastern Cambodia.

A man touches a giant freshwater stingray before it was released back into the Mekong River in the north-eastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia
A giant freshwater stingray before its release back into the Mekong River in the north-eastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia (Chhut Chheana/Wonders of the Mekong via AP)

The fisherman alerted a nearby team of scientists from the Wonders of the Mekong project, which has publicised its conservation work in communities along the river.

The scientists arrived within hours of getting a post-midnight call with the news, and were amazed at what they saw.

“Yeah, when you see a fish this size, especially in freshwater, it is hard to comprehend, so I think all of our team was stunned,” Wonders of the Mekong leader Zeb Hogan said in an online interview from the University of Nevada in Reno.

The university is partnering with the Cambodian Fisheries Administration and USAID, the US government’s international development agency.

Freshwater fish are defined as those that spend their entire lives in freshwater, as opposed to giant marine species such as bluefin tuna and marlin, or fish that migrate between fresh and saltwater like the huge beluga sturgeon.

The stingray’s catch was not just about setting a new record, he said.

“The fact that the fish can still get this big is a hopeful sign for the Mekong River,” Mr Hogan said, noting that the waterway faces many environmental challenges.

A team of Cambodian and American scientists and researchers, along with Fisheries Administration officials, measure the length of a giant freshwater stingray from snout to tail before being released back into the Mekong River in the north-eastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia
A team of Cambodian and American scientists and researchers measures the length of the giant freshwater stingray from snout to tail (Sinsamout Ounboundisane/FISHBIO via AP)

The Mekong River runs through China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

It is home to several species of giant freshwater fish but environmental pressures are rising.

In particular, scientists fear a major programme of dam building in recent years may be seriously disrupting spawning grounds.

“Big fish globally are endangered. They’re high-value species. They take a long time to mature. So if they’re fished before they mature, they don’t have a chance to reproduce,” Mr Hogan said.

“A lot of these big fish are migratory, so they need large areas to survive. They’re impacted by things like habitat fragmentation from dams, obviously impacted by overfishing. So about 70% of giant freshwater fish globally are threatened with extinction, and all of the Mekong species.”

The team that rushed to the site inserted a tagging device near the tail of the mighty fish that will send tracking information for the next year, providing unprecedented data on giant stingray behaviour in Cambodia.

A team of Cambodian and American scientists and researchers, along with Fisheries Administration officials, prepares to release a giant freshwater stingray back into the Mekong River in the north-eastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia
The team prepares to release the giant freshwater stingray back into the Mekong River (Chhut Chheana/Wonders of the Mekong via AP)

“The giant stingray is a very poorly understood fish. Its name, even its scientific name, has changed several times in the last 20 years,” Mr Hogan said.

“It’s found throughout South East Asia, but we have almost no information about it. We don’t know about its life history. We don’t know about its ecology, about its migration patterns.”

Researchers say it is the fourth giant stingray reported in the same area in the past two months, all of them females.

They think this may be a spawning hotspot for the species.

Local residents nicknamed the stingray Boramy, or “full moon”, because of its round shape and because the moon was on the horizon when it was freed on June 14.

In addition to the honour of having caught the record-breaker, the lucky fisherman was compensated at market rate, meaning he received a payment of around 600 dollars (£490).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier