Planet Earth cameraman films wildlife documentary shot entirely in a pub garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Planet Earth cameraman films wildlife documentary shot entirely in a pub garden

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 6.12pm
Doug Allan teamed up with Warner’s Gin to create the world’s first wildlife documentary filmed in a pub garden (Nigel Davies)
Doug Allan teamed up with Warner’s Gin to create the world’s first wildlife documentary filmed in a pub garden (Nigel Davies)

One of Planet Earth’s cameramen has filmed a wildlife documentary shot entirely in a British pub garden.

Doug Allan has worked on David Attenborough’s popular BBC One documentary series and is an Emmy and BAFTA award-winning filmmaker and wildlife photographer.

And now he has swapped oceans and polar expanses for a traditionally British environment – the pub garden.

Pubgoers included a myriad of insects (Nigel Davies)

The wildlife documentary was made with the backing of gin brand Warner’s Gin. It was shot at the Castle Hotel in Bishop’s Castle, Shropshire, and is thought to be the first in the world filmed entirely in the grounds of a pub.

It has been launched to highlight how nature “can thrive amongst us in the most unexpected places”.

Pubgoers included in the film vary from bees, newts, birds and butterflies to wildflowers and other plants that exist alongside humans.

“My career as a nature filmmaker has taken me to the Antarctic and the Pacific Ocean but never a pub garden in England,” Mr Allan said.

The documentary was filmed at the Castle Hotel and Pub in Bishops Castle, Shropshire (Nigel Davies)

“But a garden like the one we filmed in was just as teeming with nature and wildlife as any habitat I’ve shot in.

“The whole time we were here at this pub filming we were never short of nature to capture on camera, even when the garden was busy with people.

“It’s brilliant to be part of Warner’s Gin documentary that’s set to transform the way people see pub gardens across the country and hopefully make a difference to nature and in turn, the planet.”

Doug Allen was a cameraman on BBC One’s Planet Earth (Nigel Davies)

The mini-series was commissioned by Warner’s Gin to announce its new Nature Marque accreditation scheme.

It is hoped the documentary will show people “how important these outdoor spaces are for nature and encourage pubs to get involved with the accreditation”.

With the support of the Wildlife Trust BCN, the accreditation will reward pubs that have made an effort to open their gardens for nature as well as people by planting wildflowers, installing bird boxes and bug hotels or creating a hedgehog highway.

The documentary is available to watch on YouTube (Nigel Davies)

Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Warner’s Distillery Tom Warner said: “We’ve got big ambitions with Warner’s Nature Marque and the accreditation scheme for pubs is the first step on that journey.”

“We want to encourage real, sustained support for nature… Tens of thousands of pub gardens are an untapped resource for biodiversity.”

The documentary is available to watch on YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=JY0lhahh97k

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier