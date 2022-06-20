Scotland and Northern Ireland see warmest days of the year so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland and Northern Ireland see warmest days of the year so far

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 6.48pm
A runner out in the sunshine at Blyth beach in Northumberland, on what is forecast to be the hottest day of the year so far. Picture date: Thursday June 16, 2022.
Scotland and Northern Ireland have enjoyed their warmest days of the year so far.

The Met Office said temperatures in the Aberdeenshire village of Aboyne reached 24.3C on Monday topping Scotland’s previous high  of the year which was 23.6C recorded at Dunstaffnage on June 5.

A top temperature of 22.2C was reached at Portglenone in Co Antrim, just eclipsing this year’s highest temperature in Northern Ireland which had been the 22.1C recorded at Giant’s Causeway on June 15.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said “it just shows you that the warmth is still  around and it is going to become warmer across the whole of the UK” across the week.

The heat is set build again in the coming days but will not be as high as last week when temperatures soared to 32.7C at Santon Downham, in Norfolk, on Friday as the UK recorded the hottest day of the year so far.

The warmth will be a little more widespread.

It will be sunny and dry from Tuesday to Thursday with temperatures reaching about 25C in London, before they rise to about 27 in the east on Wednesday 20 and peak at 29C on Thursday throughout the east and south east England.

It will be cloudier for Scotland and Northern Ireland where there will be some sunshine and temperatures may reach low to mid-20sC in the south.

Those heading to the Glastonbury festival could be pitching their tents in dry conditions but having to contend with heavy showers over the weekend.

Glastonbury Festival 2007
A couple read the free paper at a previous wet Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The festival returns this week for the first time in three years, finally celebrating its 50th year after the pandemic forced organisers to cancel twice.

Mr Dewhurst said: “It will be a warm and sunny start to the festival with temperatures up to around 25-26C.

“There will will high UV levels so people will need to stay hydrated and pack plenty of sunscreen.

“With the second half of the festival, there is a risk of showers with temperatures dropping down to 20-21C and you will probably need your umbrellas and your wellies.”

With the weather set to will be varying day-by-day, Mr Dewhurst suggested that revellers “make sure you have got everything from warm weather gear to wet weather gear and expect a mixture of conditions”.

Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and rapper Kendrick Lamar will perform on the Pyramid stage while Diana Ross will fill the Sunday teatime legends slot.

Festival-goers will face difficulties arriving at the site in Pilton amid three days of major rail strikes causing travel chaos.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out on June 21, 23 and 25 in the biggest outbreak of such industrial action in a generation.

