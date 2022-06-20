Camilla picks Elizabeth I to join her at an evening book club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Camilla picks Elizabeth I to join her at an evening book club

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 7.04pm
The Duchess of Cornwall enjoys an ice cream (Finnbarr Webster/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall said Queen Elizabeth I was the woman from history she would most like to join her at an evening book club, saying she would have “good one-liners”.

Literary campaigner Camilla’s other dream historical book club guests include “maybe Jane Austen” and a “couple of Bronte sisters”, she told people at a history festival on Monday.

Camilla was speaking after she introduced the first event of the Chalke Valley History Festival, in Broad Chalke, near Salisbury, Wiltshire.

Camilla, 74, ate an ice cream at the event, sold to her from a van which had Duchess of Swirl emblazoned on it.

The Daily Mail Chalke Valley History Festival
The Duchess of Cornwall on stage with authors Philippa Gregory (left) and Alison Weir (Finnbarr Webster/PA)

Asked who she would pick if she could summon any woman from history to join her at an evening book club, Camilla said: “I would suggest Elizabeth I because I thought she would be a very good reader, she would come out with some very good one-liners, also she was incredibly well-educated, she spoke five languages.”

Camilla opened the festival and introduced the Rediscovering Women in History event, a discussion between novelist Philippa Gregory and historian and author Alison Weir.

Camilla, who was wearing a green print dress by Fiona Clare, said it was a “huge pleasure” to be at the festival, adding: “Since 2012 you have more than surpassed your aim to ‘excite, enthral and entertain about the past’, and in doing so you have become the largest festival in the world dedicated solely to history.

“Not bad for an event whose original intention was rather more modest, to raise funds  for the local cricket club.”

She added: “I am biased, I know, but I think that in Wiltshire we are especially blessed with our history or perhaps I should say, we are fortunate to be surrounded by an abundance of ghosts.

The Duchess of Cornwall meets a re-enactor during a tour of the festival (Finnbarr Webster/PA)

“As Philippa Gregory and Alison Weir could tell us, Jane Seymour was born not far from here, as were Sir Christopher Wren and Malmesbury barmaid Hannah Twynnoy, who has the dubious distinction of being the first person in Britain to be killed by a tiger, in 1703.

“To quote Alison, it is people who make history.”

Jane Seymour was King Henry VIII’s third wife, while Sir Christopher was the architect who designed St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Avid reader Camilla has championed literacy in the UK, visiting schools, libraries, workplace-reading schemes and prisons.

He patronages include the National Literacy Trust, First Story, Coram Beanstalk and BookTrust.

During lockdown in 2020 she published a list of her nine favourite book recommendations over the Easter weekend, and shared five more.

In January 2021, The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room Instagram account was launched – a community space for book lovers to visit, featuring videos, photographs and commentary from some of Camilla’s recommended authors.

The festival will run from June 20-26.

