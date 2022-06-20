Ryan Giggs to stand down as Wales manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ryan Giggs to stand down as Wales manager

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 7.18pm Updated: June 20 2022, 7.48pm
Ryan Giggs is to step down as Wales manager (Tim Goode/PA)
Ryan Giggs is to step down as Wales manager (Tim Goode/PA)

Ryan Giggs is to stand down as Wales manager, the PA news agency understands.

Giggs has been on leave from his post since November 2020 and faces a domestic violence trial in Manchester on August 8.

The 48-year-old former Manchester United star is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

Ryan Giggs court case
Ryan Giggs faces a domestic violence trial in Manchester on August 8 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Giggs is also accused of assaulting Ms Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1, 2020.

Giggs has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Robert Page has led Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years in Giggs’ absence. Page will be in charge in Qatar with Giggs set to stand down in the coming days.

It is understood that Giggs did not want his situation to act as a distraction as Wales prepare for their first appearance in a World Cup finals since 1958.

Giggs, who was appointed Wales manager in January 2018, decided to stand down after the play-off final victory over Ukraine in Cardiff two weeks ago.

Wales v Belgium – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group E – Cardiff City Stadium
Robert Page has guided Wales to their first World Cup for 64 years in Ryan Giggs’ absence (David Davies/PA)

Giggs had been due to face trial in January but it was put back seven months due to the backlog of court cases following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Football Association of Wales has declined to comment, but the PA news agency has been told that Giggs “agonised” over the decision.

The trial is set to last around two weeks on August 8.

Giggs, who won 64 Wales caps as a player, succeeded the popular Chris Coleman as manager.

Wales Manager Announcement – Hensol Castle
Ryan Giggs (left) poses with former Football Association of Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford after being appointed Wales manager in January 2018 (Ben Birchall/PA)

He had to win over many supporters who had questioned his commitment to the Wales cause during a stellar career at Old Trafford.

But Giggs managed that as Wales – fired by the brilliance of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey – qualified for Euro 2020, their second successive European Championship finals.

However, Euro 2020 was delayed by 12 months because of coronavirus and Page, who Giggs had appointed as his assistant in August 2019, ended up taking Wales to the finals last summer.

Page built on that work by steering Wales to second place behind Belgium in their 2020 World Cup qualification group.

Wales v Ukraine – FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier – Play Off – Final – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales captain Gareth Bale celebrates the World Cup play-off final victory over Ukraine earlier this month (David Davies/PA)

Victories over Austria and Ukraine then secured Wales’ place at a World Cup for the first time since reaching the quarter-finals in Sweden in 1958.

Page revealed recently that his contract runs for as long as Wales are in the World Cup, and Bale endorsed the former Northampton and Port Vale boss before this month’s Nations League game against Belgium.

Bale said: “I think he is the long-term manager. I don’t think there is any question in the changing room or from the fans.

“He’s done an incredible job coming in, in difficult circumstances. Everyone with him has a great relationship.

“I guess that’s why you achieve big things when your team is happy and your manager is doing well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]