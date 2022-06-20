Kate praises children’s hospices for helping families through the toughest times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Kate praises children’s hospices for helping families through the toughest times

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 12.02am
The Duchess of Cambridge has praised children’s hospices for bringing ‘joy, fun and play’ to seriously ill children (Paul Grover/The Daily Telegraph/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge has praised children’s hospices for bringing ‘joy, fun and play’ to seriously ill children (Paul Grover/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge has praised children’s hospices for bringing “joy, fun and play” to seriously ill children.

Kate, in a message to mark Children’s Hospice Week, said that, as well as providing vital expert care, the UK’s 54 children’s hospices help families “make the most of their lives together, no matter how short”.

The duchess, who has been royal patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) for 10 years, thanked the hospices for their “incredible work” and for guiding people through the “toughest of times”.

Children’s Hospice Week, from June 20-26, is organised by Together for Short Lives, the UK charity for seriously ill children and families, and is the only week dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the services across the country.

Kate said: “For any parent, coming to terms with the news your child has a life-threatening condition and may die young is heart-breaking and incredibly frightening.

“Families can often feel isolated, but having the support of a children’s hospice means they don’t have to face that future alone.

“Every day, the UK’s 54 children’s hospices are a vital lifeline for families caring for a seriously ill child, and over the last 10 years I have been privileged to see first-hand the incredible work they do.”

Duchess of Cambridge visits East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices
Kate makes a speech during her visit to the Treehouse, part of the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices in 2012 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

She added: “This year, the theme for Children’s Hospice Week is ‘For the Children’, reminding us all that as well as providing expert care, children’s hospices bring joy, fun and play to brighten each day and help families make the most of their lives together, no matter how short.

“This Children’s Hospice Week, I hope you’ll join me in celebrating the extraordinary work they do and thank them for the life-changing care and support they provide to children and families going through the toughest of times.”

Andy Fletcher, chief executive of Together for Short Lives, said: “As the duchess says, hearing the news that your child will die young is heart-breaking, and families often tell us they feel isolated and alone, and just don’t know where to turn to for support.

“That’s why children’s hospices are so vital. Everything they do is ‘For The Children’, helping families make the most of every moment, whether that’s for years, months or only days.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]