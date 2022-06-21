What the papers say – June 21

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – June 21

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 3.54am
The front pages are again dominated by Britain’s “biggest rail shutdown in 30 years” which begins today and will see “millions of passengers’ journeys disrupted”.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has accused ministers of preventing the resolution of the dispute by blocking Network Rail and train operating companies from negotiating freely on pay, jobs and conditions, The Independent says.

The Guardian reports the Prime Minister has inflamed industrial action by allowing firms to bring in agency staff, a move unions have decried as “unworkable, unsafe and potentially breaking international law”.

The Daily Telegraph’s rail strike coverage leads with Boris Johnson accusing the trade unions of “harming the very people they claim to be helping” as he rejected demands for a pay rise of at least seven per cent.

The Daily Express also focuses on the PM’s response to the unions, with his call for “sensible” pay deals and “compromise for (the) good of (the) British people”.

“Union barons will force towns and cities into ‘lockdown’ and cost business firms £1 billion this week,” the Daily Mail says business leaders have warned.

“It’s all going a bit loco,” Metro says of the strike as “mayhem for commuters” begins today.

The Daily Mirror levels the blame for the “travel chaos” on Transport Secretary Grant Shapps after he “snubbed late talks to stop the strikes”.

The Daily Star adds that the UK’s “worst strikes for 30 years” have been exacerbated by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab being put temporarily “in charge of the country” while Mr Johnson recovers from a minor sinus operation.

The Financial Times reports that the head of the Trades Union Congress has warned that workers in other industries will also be considering strike action, with some experiencing “10 years of wages stagnating or being cut”.

Also carrying the strike, The Times writes that exams, medical treatment, business and the Glastonbury Festival will all be disrupted this week after the rail union rejected a three per cent “no strings” pay rise for staff.

Elsewhere, the i carries an exclusive claiming a leaked letter from the PM’s chief of staff to Rishi Sunak has revealed a plan for “deregulatory measures to reduce the overall burden on business” in a bid to show overseas companies the “benefits of Brexit”.

And The Sun says EastEnders star Jessie Wallace has been arrested for kneeing a police officer in the groin during “a rant in a drunken bust-up outside a nightclub”.

