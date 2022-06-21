In Pictures: Summer solstice celebrations at Stonehenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Summer solstice celebrations at Stonehenge

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 11.18am
Crowds gather at before dawn during the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge in Wiltshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Crowds gather at before dawn during the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge in Wiltshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Thousands of people have welcomed the longest day of the year under clear skies at Stonehenge.

Some of the prehistoric monument’s giant stones are aligned with the rising sun on the longest and shortest days, and traditionally sees people celebrating the solstices at the site.

The dawn event marked the first time since the pandemic began people have taken part in these ancient ceremonies, thought to date back thousands of years.

The sun begins to rise above the Heel Stone (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People touch one of the stones at the monument (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The sun begins to shine on the longest day (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A yoga session takes place before the rising sun (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A gathering at the 16ft Heel Stone
The summer solstice sun rises behind the Liverpool skyline (Peter Byrne/PA)
Celebrations as the sun rises (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Eco-campaigner and neo-Druid Arthur Uther Pendragon joins people as they gather at the Heel Stone (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People dressed in traditional robes ahead of the ceremony (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Revellers will return for the Winter Solstice in December (Andrew Matthews/PA)

