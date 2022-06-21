Prince George held cake sale over concern for endangered animals in Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Prince George held cake sale over concern for endangered animals in Africa

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 11.30am Updated: June 21 2022, 1.02pm
Prince George and the Duke of Cambridge during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Chris Jackson/PA)
Prince George and the Duke of Cambridge during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Chris Jackson/PA)

Prince George organised a cake sale during lockdown to raise money for a conservation charity.

Charlie Mayhew, chief executive of Tusk, told GB News that the royal youngster, who turns nine next month, wrote a “very sweet card about it” telling of his concern for endangered animals in Africa.

Platinum Jubilee
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte ride in a carriage to Trooping the Colour during the Jubilee celebrations (Aaron Chown/PA)

George’s father the Duke of Cambridge is patron of Tusk and is a prominent campaigner on environmental issues.

Mr Mayhew told GB News: “Prince George very sweetly did a little cake sale to raise money for Tusk during lockdown and wrote a very sweet card about it, clearly demonstrating his concern for Africa’s wildlife.”

William has spoken publicly of how he is not willing to look his children in the eye and tell them his was the generation that let wildlife such as elephants and tigers go extinct “on our watch”.

Tusk Conservation Awards
The Duke of Cambridge at the Tusk Conservation Awards (Toby Melville/PA)

“It’s heartbreaking to think that by the time my children, George, Charlotte and Louis are in their 20s, elephants, rhinos and tigers might well be extinct in the wild,” he said in 2018.

He added some of rhinos he saw on a trip to Africa “are so threatened they have more bodyguards than I do”.

Tusk declined to reveal how much third in line to the throne George raised from his cake sale venture.

George had a front row seat at the Queen’s Jubilee this month, taking to the balcony with his family, celebrating in the royal box at the concert and the pageant, and riding in a carriage procession for the first time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]