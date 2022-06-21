Jordy de Wijs joins Fortuna Dusseldorf from QPR By Press Association June 21 2022, 11.52am Jordy de Wijs has left QPR (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up QPR have sold defender Jordy de Wijs to German side Fortuna Dusseldorf for an undisclosed fee. The 27-year-old, formerly of Hull, had a loan spell at the 2.Bundesliga outfit last season. The Dutchman made 22 appearances for QPR, scoring one goal. A statement on QPR’s official website read: “The club would like to thank Jordy for his efforts during his time with us, we wish him every success in the future.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close