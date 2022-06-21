Brooks Koepka set to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Brooks Koepka set to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 1.46pm
Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka is set to become the latest player to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, the PA news agency understands (Kenny Smith/PA)
Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka is set to become the latest player to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, the PA news agency understands.

Koepka, whose brother Chase played in the opening event at Centurion Club earlier this month, is expected to play in the second 54-hole, 48-man tournament – which has a prize fund of 25 million US dollars – in Portland, Oregon, next week.

The former world number one will be suspended by the PGA Tour as a result of his decision, which comes after he complained that questions on the topic at Brookline were throwing a “black cloud” over the US Open.

Asked in his pre-tournament press conference why he had seemingly decided to stay on the PGA Tour, Koepka said: “There’s been no other option to this point, so where else are you going to go?”

Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka played in last week’s US Open at Brookline (Charlie Riedel/AP)

When the reporter pointed out that the LIV events had started, Koepka added: “As of last week. That’s it. I wasn’t playing last week.

“I’m here. I’m here at the US Open. I’m ready to play US Open and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the US Open. It’s one of my favourite events. I don’t know why you guys keep doing that.

“The more legs you give it, the more you keep talking about it.”

Koepka won the US Open in 2017 and 2018 and the US PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019, but the 32-year-old has been hampered by injuries in recent years and is currently ranked 19th in the world.

Chase Koepka
Chase Koepka featured in the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event (Steven Paston/PA)

Nevertheless, his defection will be a big blow to the PGA Tour on the day that commissioner Jay Monahan had called a player meeting at the Travelers Championship to provide updates and answer questions.

Monahan suspended 17 players as soon as they teed off in the inaugural LIV Golf event, having been refused the required releases, and said the “same fate holds true” for future rebels.

Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and Bryson DeChambeau joined LIV Golf during that first event, the latter famously having a feud with Koepka which culminated in them playing a 12-hole match, won easily by Koepka, in Las Vegas in November.

LIV Golf is expected to announce more signings soon and CEO Greg Norman believes it has a “compelling” case to be allowed to award world ranking points in future events, which would be a significant plus.

