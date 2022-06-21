Couple stabbed to death by neighbour were ‘wonderful parents’, say family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Couple stabbed to death by neighbour were ‘wonderful parents’, say family

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 2.48pm
Jennifer and Stephen Chapple were murdered following a long-running row over parking (Chapple family/PA)
Jennifer and Stephen Chapple were murdered following a long-running row over parking (Chapple family/PA)

The families of a couple murdered in their own home by their neighbour while their sons slept upstairs have paid tribute to them as “wonderful parents”.

Ex-soldier Collin Reeves, 35, stabbed Stephen Chapple, 36, and Jennifer Chapple, 33, at their home in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset, on November 21 last year following a long-running row over parking.

The Afghan veteran had been having problems in his own marriage, and killed the Chapples less than an hour after his wife asked for a trial separation.

Floral tributes left near the scene in Norton Fitzwarren
Candles and a picture frame next to floral tributes left near the scene in Norton Fitzwarren (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 38 years at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mr Chapple was a teacher in a local school, while his wife worked in the coffee shop at a nearby garden centre.

In a victim impact statement, Ann Clayton, Mrs Chapple’s mother, described her daughter as “an exuberant, caring, beautiful light in the world”.

She said: “For a mother to lose a child is something that causes never-ending pain, knowing there will forever be a darkness inside you, a light switched off in your soul that can never be replaced.”

A court artist's impression of Collin Reeves in the dock at Bristol Crown Court
Collin Reeves was jailed for life for the couple’s murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Ms Clayton continued: “The thoughts that enter your head every day, dark, horrid thoughts, you don’t want to imagine the fear that they felt, the suffering that they endured, what their final thoughts were.”

She said she would give anything to hold her daughter one last time, “tell her how much she was loved and cherished and never let her go”.

“Jennifer lived for her children, she loved them with all her being, there was nothing that she wouldn’t do for her children,” Ms Clayton said.

“Now they will never know what it feels like to love her, hug her, get bedtime kisses from her.”

Rhonda Godley, Mrs Chapple’s sister, said: “My sister and brother-in-law were the most wonderful parents I’ve ever known. The love they showed and taught their boys was incredible.”

Ms Godley said the family feared the boys were so young that they might not remember their parents, and described helping them through the funeral and their first Christmas without them.

The family decided to tell the boys what had happened early on “so they didn’t have to keep wondering where mummy and daddy were”, she said.

Ms Godley added: “I am incredibly grateful to the police officers who carried the boys out of the house so they didn’t have to see anything.”

Marie Chapple, Mr Chapple’s sister, who is now bringing up her two nephews, said she was devoted to keeping the victims’ memories alive so their sons would “never forget how loved they were”.

She continued: “I know from experience working with troubled teenagers that it will be their adolescent years that will be difficult, when they truly understand everything that has happened and begin to process it in the same way as I am now.”

Ms Chapple added: “My life has been turned upside down in the wake of this, not only from the heartache or the surrealness of the situation, but because I’m now trying to balance a career with being a single parent, because I want to give the children everything they deserve and would have had from their parents, and the worry that I might not be able to provide this.”

