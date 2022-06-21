Former Man City striker Carlos Tevez moves into management at Rosario Central By Press Association June 21 2022, 3.12pm Carlos Tevez has taken his first steps into management (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Carlos Tevez has taken his first steps into management after completing a deal to become boss at Argentine Premier League side Rosario Central. The 38-year-old brought down the curtain on his playing career earlier this month, following the death of his father. But now the former West Ham, Manchester United and Manchester City striker has moved quickly into coaching. 🇺🇦🏟️ ¡El pueblo es hincha de Central!🌎 Bienvenido Carlos Tévez al Club más Pasional del Mundo pic.twitter.com/0eafqHACjv— Rosario Central (@RosarioCentral) June 21, 2022 Tevez’s playing career effectively ended at Boca Juniors in 2021, with the Argentina forward enjoying a return to his first club. Now the 76-cap striker will take on his first challenge in the dugout however, having signed a 12-month deal to take charge at Rosario. “Carlos Tevez is the manager of Rosario Central,” confirmed the club in a tweet. Tevez won three Premier League titles, two Scudetti with Juventus and the Champions League, while also helping Argentina to three Copa America finals. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Sadio Mane set for Bayern Munich move as Liverpool agree £35.1m deal Darwin Nunez signing for Liverpool is latest big-money move to Premier League Vincent Kompany’s in-tray as he is appointed new Burnley boss Erling Haaland targets goals and trophies after sealing £51million Man City move