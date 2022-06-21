William writes personal thank you for 40th birthday messages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
William writes personal thank you for 40th birthday messages

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 3.44pm
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to have a joint birthday celebration (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to have a joint birthday celebration (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge has issued a personal thank you for the birthday messages he received as he celebrates turning 40.

Second in line to the throne William wrote on Kensington Palace’s official Twitter account: “Thank you for all the happy birthday messages today!”

He signed his message “W” denoting it had come from him personally.

The royal family wished William a happy 40th on Tuesday, sharing photos of his major milestones.

He was pictured on the monarchy’s Twitter account as a newborn, after his university graduation, at Sandhurst, as a Search and Rescue helicopter pilot and on his wedding day with the Duchess of Cambridge.

Following a message reading “Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!” William was also shown surrounded by his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in a snapshot recently released for Father’s Day.

The account also highlighted the duke’s charity work and his focus on the environment, young people and mental health.

William and Kate will reportedly hold a joint 40th party in the summer after the duchess’s birthday celebrations in January were cancelled due to rising Covid cases, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall also wished William a “very happy 40th birthday!”

Clarence House’s account shared photographs of Charles holding newborn William outside the Lindo Wing, the pair on a ski-lift together, on the Palace balcony with the royal family, and William with his arm round Charles.

The duke has set out his key birthday as a turning point, pledging more help for those who are struggling.

He vowed to continue to raise the issue of homelessness in an article for the Big Issue, after taking on a stint as a seller of the magazine on the streets of London earlier this month.

The Duke of Cambridge selling the Big Issue
The Duke of Cambridge selling the Big Issue in London (Andy Parsons/The Big Issue/PA)

“I have always believed in using my platform to help tell those stories and to bring attention and action to those who are struggling,” he said.

“I plan to do that now I’m turning 40, even more than I have in the past.

“So, for my part, I commit to continue doing what I can to shine a spotlight on this solvable issue not just today, but in the months and years to come.”

