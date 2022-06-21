Disney workers strike a pose on International Yoga Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Disney workers strike a pose on International Yoga Day

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 4.02pm Updated: June 21 2022, 4.16pm
Nearly 2,000 cast members practise sunrise yoga celebrating International Yoga Day in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida (John Raoux/AP)
Disney workers traded their character costumes for yoga pants and planked, did the downward dog and folded into lotus poses at Walt Disney World in Florida to celebrate International Yoga Day.

The sunrise celebration has spread to other Disney properties around the globe since yoga enthusiasts started it at the Florida resort in 2016.

More than 1,700 Disney workers spread out their yoga mats in front of Cinderella’s Castle in Florida, while another 1,000 workers started their morning with yoga in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in California.

Other Disney workers participated at resorts in Hawaii and Vero Beach, Florida, in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris, and in front of Cinderella’s Castle at Tokyo Disney Resort.

The yoga sessions were conducted virtually at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disney.

