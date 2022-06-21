13th floor blaze in block of flats under control

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
13th floor blaze in block of flats under control

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 4.18pm Updated: June 21 2022, 10.20pm
The fire at the block of flats in Newham, east London (Terrence Stamp/PA)
The fire at the block of flats in Newham, east London (Terrence Stamp/PA)

Around 100 firefighters have brought a blaze on the 13th floor of a block of flats in Newham, east London under control.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said one of its 64-metre turntable ladders – the highest firefighting ladder in Europe – attended the scene on Grantham Road in Manor Park, to deal with the fire in a 15-storey building.

Fire at a block of flats in Newham, east London
The flat is in the Manor Park area of London (Terrence Stamp/PA)

LFB said it was called at 2.47pm and about 60 people left the building before firefighters arrived.

Half of a flat on the 13th floor and the whole of a flat on the 14th floor was damaged by fire.

Fire crews from Ilford, Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow, Dagenham and surrounding fire stations are at the scene, LFB said.

Video shows fire at block of flats in Newham, east London
Fire crews from several stations are at the scene (Terrence Stamp/PA)

LFB’s 999 control officers took 50 calls about the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

