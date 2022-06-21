Tributes paid after pilot and German exchange student killed in helicopter crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tributes paid after pilot and German exchange student killed in helicopter crash

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 5.22pm
A road closed by police near the scene of a helicopter crash in a field near Burton in Lonsdale, North Yorkshire (Kim Pilling/PA)
A road closed by police near the scene of a helicopter crash in a field near Burton in Lonsdale, North Yorkshire (Kim Pilling/PA)

Tributes have been paid to a pilot and a teenage German exchange student who died when a helicopter crashed into a North Yorkshire field.

Police confirmed Ian Macdonald, 66, died in the crash near his home in the village of Burton in Lonsdale shortly before midday on Monday.

The other person who died was 16-year-old student Admarsu Birhan, who locals said had been living with a nearby family for the last three months.

Craven district councillor Stuart Handley, who lives in Burton in Lonsdale, said Mr Macdonald was well-liked in the village.

He told the PA news agency: “My condolences go to the family of Ian Macdonald and also the German exchange student’s family.

“Ian hadn’t been living in the village for a very long time but he made himself very well known within the community.

“He was a very well-liked person within the village.”

Mr Handley said Burton in Lonsdale was a friendly village and Mr Macdonald was often seen in its shop and pub.

“He would call me up if I saw him out and about and I’d go and have a word with him,” he said.

“Or in the shop if he was having a coffee or a pint down the local.

“He fitted in well.”

According to reports, Mr Macdonald was coming in to land his own Guimbal Cabri G2 aircraft near his home when the crash happened in a field near the village, which is close to the border with Lancashire and Cumbria.

The area near to the scene of a helicopter crash in a field near Burton in Lonsdale, North Yorkshire
The area near the scene of the helicopter crash in Burton in Lonsdale, North Yorkshire (Kim Pilling/PA)

On Tuesday, North Yorkshire Police said: “The investigation into the full circumstances surrounding the helicopter crash near Burton in Lonsdale continues.

“We can now provide the names of those who we believe to be the two people who sadly died in the crash.

“We believe they were local man 66-year-old Ian Macdonald and 16-year-old Admarsu Birhan, a German national.

“Formal identification is yet to take place.”

On Tuesday the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it had sent a team to the crash site.

