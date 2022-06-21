Man arrested after woman and child die with stab wounds in north London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man arrested after woman and child die with stab wounds in north London

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 5.32pm Updated: June 21 2022, 10.36pm
The scene in Brookside South, Barnet (Lucas Cumiskey/PA)
A man has been arrested after a woman and child, who police believe to be mother and son, died with stab wounds in north London on Tuesday.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) called police to an address in Brookside South, Barnet, at 1.37pm on Tuesday.

Met Police officers, LAS paramedics and the London Air Ambulance attended the scene, where they found a 37-year-old woman and a child, believed to be aged five, with stab wounds, Scotland Yard said.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation has been launched, led by detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command, and a 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The deceased and the arrested man were known to each other, police said.

Forensic officers at the scene (Aaron Chown/PA)
A local mother-of-two said the deaths had left her feeling scared.

Becky, 39, who did not give her last name, said of her neighbours: “Oh my God, it’s just shocking, it really is.

“Yes, I knew the family, nice, quiet Chinese family, from China. I’m bad with names.

“I’m a mother of two girls, similar age (to the child victim), they have never played but they have met them before.

“I have cried so much, earlier in particular when I heard that a child was involved, that was devastating.”

Mother-of-two Rummana Chowdhury, 37, said: “I don’t know them, it’s definitely very sad, it’s shameful.

“I can’t believe this, it’s unbelievable.

“It’s scary and sad as well because this morning everything was OK and suddenly this happened.”

Chief Superintendent Sara Leach, policing commander for the North West, including Barnet, said: “The whole community will be shocked and saddened to hear of this terrible incident.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman and child who have died, and also with the officers and paramedics who were first to arrive at what was an incredibly challenging scene.

Forensic officers at the scene (Aaron Chown/PA)
“Specialist detectives are working to establish what took place and a man is in custody.

“While they are keeping an open mind as to what has taken place, I would like to reassure residents in the local area that there is nothing to indicate, at this stage, that anyone else was involved in this incident.

“I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything unusual earlier today, or in recent days, to come forward and speak to the police. Your information could be vital as the investigation moves forward.”

Information can be provided to police by calling 101 with the reference 3590/21JUN.

Alternatively, it can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

