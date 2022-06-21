Cruise ship with Broadway stars to steam off in spring 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Cruise ship with Broadway stars to steam off in spring 2023

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 5.52pm Updated: June 21 2022, 5.58pm
Alan Cumming is among those taking part (Ian West/PA)
Alan Cumming is among those taking part (Ian West/PA)

The maiden voyage of a cruise ship starring a boatload of musical theatre stars, including Tony Award-winners Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming and Lena Hall, will set sail next spring.

The Broadway Cruise – heading roundtrip from New York City to Bermuda from March 31 to April 5 2023 – will also feature Tony nominees Joshua Henry, Taylor Louderman and Jeremy Jordan, as well as Broadway favourites Randy Rainbow and Sierra Boggess.

Producers promise “intimate and grand-scale shows and cabarets from Broadway’s coolest talent” as well as “tips and techniques from some of the best and brightest creative talent working today”.

Tony-nominated scenic designer David Korins will discuss his creative process when designing settings for the stage and Tony-nominated choreographer Kelly Devine will discuss the art of the dance.

Top row from left, Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, bottom row from left, Joshua Henry, Jeremy Jordan and Taylor Louderman, who will take part in The Broadway Cruise
Top row from left, Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, bottom row from left, Joshua Henry, Jeremy Jordan and Taylor Louderman, who will take part in The Broadway Cruise (AP)

Chris Jahnke will serve as music director.

The cruise will borrow the Norwegian Gem, which accommodates 2,000 people.

Cabin prices begin at 1,165 dollars (£950) per person.

The trip was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruise ships were an early source of outbreaks at the start of the pandemic.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a no-sail order in March 2020, prompting a standstill that ended in June 2021 as cruise ships began to leave US ports with new health and safety requirements.

All guests 12 and over – and all artists and crew – aboard The Broadway Cruise are required to be fully vaccinated and present proof of vaccination to board.

