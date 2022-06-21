Midfielder Fabio Vieira completes Arsenal switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midfielder Fabio Vieira completes Arsenal switch

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 5.54pm
Fabio Vieira has joined Arsenal from Porto (Phil Noble/PA)
Fabio Vieira has joined Arsenal from Porto (Phil Noble/PA)

Arsenal have completed the signing of talented Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira.

The 22-year-old came through the Portuguese club’s youth system and has just helped Sergio Conceicao’s side win the league and cup double.

Vieira scored six goals and provided 14 assists in 27 league appearances last season for Porto, who he reportedly leaves in a deal that could reach 40million euros (£34.36million).

Arsenal say the Portugal Under-21 international has signed a “long-term contract” at the Emirates Stadium, with the transfer subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

“I’m thrilled, of course,” Vieira said of the move. “This is an important step forward in my career.

“Arsenal is a huge and historic club, so I’m delighted to be here at my new home,” Vieira said.

“I feel it’s the right move in my career. I think it will be really good for me and I have no regrets about it. I’m thrilled to be here.”

Vieira becomes Arsenal’s second signing of the summer, having last week completed the acquisition of 19-year-old Brazilian forward Marquinhos from Sao Paulo.

Vieira will wear the number 21 shirt in north London, with his arrival welcomed by manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu.

“I am very excited that we have identified and signed such a special talent,” boss Arteta said.

“Fabio is a very creative player that will bring high quality and versatility to our attacking play.

“We welcome Fabio and his family to our club and are looking forward to starting work with him ahead of the new season.”

Fabio Vieira is a Portugal Under-21s international
Fabio Vieira is a Portugal Under-21s international (Luka Stanzl/PA)

Technical director Edu added: “We’re so pleased to have completed the signing of Fabio from FC Porto.

“Fabio is a player with special qualities who is comfortable with the ball in the final third of the pitch.

“We are all looking forward to working with him and enjoying his future contribution to Arsenal.

“We will now continue to work hard and are looking forward to finishing this transfer window as strongly possible.”

