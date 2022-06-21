Heatwave to end in thunder and rain as Glastonbury-goers warned to pack wellies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heatwave to end in thunder and rain as Glastonbury-goers warned to pack wellies

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 11.16pm
Glastonbury attendees have been advised to pack for both scorching hot weather and rain.
Temperatures will soar for a midweek heatwave before thunder and rain set in as the Met Office warned Glastonbury festival-goers to “pack their wellies”.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said Wednesday will see highs of 28C to 29C, but the hot weather across England will be replaced by “thundery showers” on Thursday.

It comes as thousands of people make their way to Glastonbury festival in Somerset amid the disruption of this week’s rail strikes.

“So I think through Thursday, we’re going to see some hefty showers pushing up from the south,” Mr Burkill told the PA news agency.

“So particularly later on in the day, many parts of England could see some heavy, perhaps even thundery, showers.

“Then, further showery rain, heavy, perhaps even thunder at times as we go through Friday, Saturday and especially Sunday.”

He said that Sunday was set to be the wettest day for the next few days.

He added: “So at the moment, Sunday looks perhaps the wettest day to come for the next few days.

“But that being said, there will still be some showery rain around starting later on Thursday but continuing all the way through Friday and into the weekend.”

Unfortunately for festival-goers, he said that Glastonbury will not escape the wet weather.

“They will have a fine, hot day (on Wednesday), perhaps too hot for some, with plenty of sunshine and then thereafter it definitely becomes more changeable,” he said.

“So there’s risk of heavy showers on Thursday, particularly later on. And then the risk of a few showers as we go through Friday and Saturday, but heavier showers on Sunday.”

He advised attendees to pack for both scorching hot weather and rain.

He said: “They’ll need hats and sunscreen, and plenty of water to deal with the hot sunny spells, particularly on Wednesday.

“And then thereafter, they’ll definitely need their wellies because conditions will take a bit of a wetter turn.”

