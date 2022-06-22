Director Paul Haggis appears in Italian court amid assault probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Director Paul Haggis appears in Italian court amid assault probe

By Press Association
June 22 2022, 11.04am
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis, centre, arrives at the Brindisi law court in southern Italy on Wednesday June 22 2022 (Salvatore Laporta/AP)
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis, centre, arrives at the Brindisi law court in southern Italy on Wednesday June 22 2022 (Salvatore Laporta/AP)

Film director Paul Haggis has appeared in court in southern Italy amid a police investigation into a woman’s allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days.

Haggis, 69, made no comment as he arrived with Italian lawyer Michele Laforgia at the courthouse in Brindisi, a port town in Puglia, the region that forms the ‘heel’ of south-east Italy.

There was no sign that members of his family who were in Italy at the time joined him.

Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis, right, arrives with his lawyer Federico Straziota at Brindisi law court in southern Italy
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis, right, arrives with his lawyer Federico Straziota at Brindisi law court in southern Italy (Salvatore Laporta/AP)

Prosecutors announced on Sunday that police had detained the Canadian-born director, screenwriter and producer for investigation of alleged aggravated sexual violence and aggravated personal injuries.

State TV and other Italian media said the alleged victim is a 30-year-old English woman who had known Haggis before he came to the tourist town of Ostuni to participate in an arts festival.

Haggis co-wrote, directed and produced Crash, which won the 2006 Academy Awards for best picture and best screenplay.

He also wrote the screenplay for Million Dollar Baby, another Oscar winner.

He has had legal problems in recent years stemming from sexual misconduct accusations by four women in the United States.

Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis, centre, arrives with his lawyer Michele Laforgia, right, at Brindisi law court in southern Italy
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis, centre, arrives with his lawyer Michele Laforgia, right, at Brindisi law court in southern Italy (Salvatore Laporta/AP)

In Italy, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defence lawyers, is expected to rule on Wednesday on whether Haggis should be freed from custody pending possible additional investigation.

The judge could also decide to order him kept jailed or under house arrest.

Haggis’ US-based lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, told The Associated Press on Sunday that although she could not discuss the evidence under Italian law, “I am confident that all allegations will be dismissed against Mr Haggis”.

She added: “He is totally innocent, and willing to fully co-operate with the authorities so the truth comes out quickly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]