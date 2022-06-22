Government’s Moderna partnership to bring over £1 billion investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Government’s Moderna partnership to bring over £1 billion investment

By Press Association
June 22 2022, 12.00pm Updated: June 22 2022, 1.48pm
Health Secretary Sajid Javid during his visit to St George’s Clinical Research Facility in London following the announcement that the American pharmaceutical giant Moderna are to open a research and manufacturing centre in the UK. Picture date: Wednesday June 22, 2022.
A new Government partnership with vaccine manufacturer Moderna will bring over a billion pounds in investment in mRNA research to the UK, the Health Secretary has said.

The US pharmaceutical giant announced on Wednesday plans to open a new research and manufacturing centre in the UK.

The new mRNA Innovation and Technology Centre will develop vaccines for a wide range of respiratory diseases, including Covid vaccines that can protect against multiple variants.

Meanwhile, a large-scale mRNA vaccine manufacturing centre will produce new and current medicines while creating new jobs, officials said.

Moderna to open research and manufacturing centre in the UK
Health Secretary Sajid Javid visited St George’s Clinical Research Facility in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency during a visit to St George’s Hospital, Mr Javid said mRNA technology had been “transformational” during the pandemic.

“And that’s why I’m thrilled to announce this new partnership between the UK Government and Moderna, where Moderna will be established here in the UK, a global R and D facility with over a billion pounds for investment in this cutting-edge technology, and also a huge manufacturing centre, their largest outside of the US, and so this is a great investment in the UK, and gives huge confidence to our life sciences sector already leading in Europe,” he said.

“But most of all, what this means for me is, for NHS patients, it means that we will have guaranteed access here in the UK, to these cutting edge vaccines and treatments.

“And that’s not just for Covid or flu, but also for some of the biggest killers out there and our biggest health problems, cancer, dementia and heart disease.”

Construction is expected to start as early as this year, with the first mRNA vaccine due to be produced in the UK in 2025.

Government officials said the deal will see NHS patients get access to “cutting edge” vaccines while being able to enrol in clinical trials for vaccines developed by the firm.

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine used messenger RNA (mRNA), these vaccines teach the body’s cells how to make a protein that will trigger an immune response.

Ministers said a new strategic partnership with the firm will help “future proof” the UK against future health threats.

The Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said the announcement is “great news for the UK’s R&D activities and future capabilities”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the plan would bring “supercharged home-grown vaccines right to our shores.”

