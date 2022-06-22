Queen holds in-person audience with Governor of New South Wales By Press Association June 22 2022, 1.56pm The Queen receiving the Governor of New South Wales Margaret Beazley (Andrew Matthews/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Queen has welcomed Australia’s Governor of New South Wales to Windsor Castle for a face-to-face audience. The monarch, 96, met retired judge Margaret Beazley on Wednesday at her Berkshire home. She was pictured standing without her walking stick, wearing a summery bright yellow dress with a blue floral pattern. The Queen shakes hands with the Governor of New South Wales Margaret Beazley (Andrew Matthews/PA) The pair were pictured shaking hands during the official engagement as the monarch greeted the Governor in her Oak Room sitting room. On Tuesday, the Queen met with the Archbishop of Canterbury who presented her with a special Canterbury Cross for her “unstinting service” to the Church of England during her long reign. The Queen is monarch of Australia and Ms Beazley is her representative in New South Wales. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Queen hails Windrush pioneers as monarch marks Windrush Day for the first time Queen awarded Canterbury Cross by archbishop for ‘unstinting’ service to church New pictures of Duke of Cambridge released to mark 40th birthday Royal family release heart-warming Father’s Day photographs through the ages