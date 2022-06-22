The 6ixty – Chris Gayle ambassador for new white-ball format in the Caribbean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The 6ixty – Chris Gayle ambassador for new white-ball format in the Caribbean

By Press Association
June 22 2022, 6.46pm
Chris Gayle is an ambassador for The 6ixty (Adam Davy/PA)
Another new white-ball cricket format has been unveiled, with The 6ixty set to launch in the Caribbean in August.

Branding itself as “Cricket’s Power Game”, the 6ixty is a men’s and women’s competition that comes with a raft of innovations – much as the England and Wales Cricket Board’s flagship competition The Hundred did when it launched last summer.

It will take place at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis before this year’s Caribbean Premier League and will essentially be a T10 competition featuring the CPL’s six men’s franchises and three women’s franchises.

However, the joint venture between the CPL and Cricket West Indies will have major new rules, which aim to “make the game even faster paced and action packed”.

These include each team only having six wickets, 30 balls being bowled from one end before switching to the other end and a team member being removed from the field if the overs are not bowled within the allotted time.

Among the more novelty rule announcements is each batting team being given two powerplay overs, but with the chance to unlock a third to be taken at any stage by hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls.

And fans watching on will also be able to vote for when the batting team get a “Mystery Free Hit”.

Chris Gayle, who played 483 times for West Indies across all formats, is an ambassador for the new competition, and said: “The 6ixty is a brand new format that brings cricket fans closer to the action.

“It’s powerful, it’s fast, it’s my type of cricket.”

The Hundred launched in England and Wales last summer
Pete Russell, the CPL’s CEO, said: “This is a hugely exciting moment for both CPL and Cricket West Indies as we create a tournament that will see cricket fans brought closer to the game.

“There will be world-class men’s and women’s cricketers taking part in a fantastic event for the Caribbean and this combined with cutting-edge innovations, signals a great moment for all fans of West Indian cricket.”

The 6ixty overlaps with the second season of The Hundred, which runs from August 3 to September 3, with a number of high-profile West Indies internationals signed up to play in England and Wales.

Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine all landed big contracts in the men’s edition of The Hundred, while Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin are two of the star names of the women’s draft.

