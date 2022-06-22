French president Macron offers to compromise after parliament loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

French president Macron offers to compromise after parliament loss

By Press Association
June 22 2022, 8.36pm
French President Emmanuel Macron appears on a screen as he gives a national televised address (Bob Edme/AP)
French president Emmanuel Macron has to “legislate in a different way” based on compromises between diverse political forces, three days after he suffered a major political blow when his party lost its parliamentary majority.

Mr Macron spoke in a national televised address after two days of back-to-back meetings with the leaders of rival parties, in an effort to show he is open to dialogue.

But those rivals appeared determined to remain in opposition to Mr Macron and not keen to cooperate with him. Mr Macron was re-elected to the presidency in April.

“We must collectively learn to govern and legislate in a different way,” Mr Macron said in his TV address, offering to “build some new compromises with the political movements composing the new assembly”.

“It must not mean (political) standstill. It must mean deals,” he added.

France Elections
Hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon (Michel Euler/AP)

These was his first public comments after his centrist Together alliance won the most seats — 245 — but still fell 44 lawmakers short of a majority in France’s most powerful house of parliament.

His government retains the ability to rule, but only by bargaining with legislators.

The main opposition force is the leftist Nupes coalition created by hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, with 131 seats.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen made a grand entrance on Wednesday into the National Assembly with scores of lawmakers from her National Rally party, which obtained a historic score of 89 seats.

Such a political situation is highly unusual in France.

France Elections
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen and National Rally party (Christophe Ena/AP)

Mr Macron said the National Assembly’s composition echoes “fractures, deep divisions across our country”.

“I believe it’s possible… to find a broader and clearer majority to take action,” he said.

He then listed a series of measures included in his own political platform, suggesting he does not intend to radically change his policies.

His campaign promises include measures to boost purchasing power, tax cuts and raising the minimum retirement age from 62 to 65.

Mr Macron urged political parties to say within the next two days whether they would be ready to form a government coalition or commit to vote some bills on a case-by-case basis.

Leaders from key parties, including the leftist coalition, the conservatives and the far-right, have already suggested a governmental coalition is not an option.

Mr Macron ruled out the idea of a “national union” that would include all political forces in the government as “not justified to this day”.

The president retains control over foreign policy. Mr Macron heads on Thursday to a series of global summits expected to focus on the war in Ukraine.

