‘Vibrantly illustrated’ stamps to mark 50th anniversary of first UK Pride rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Vibrantly illustrated’ stamps to mark 50th anniversary of first UK Pride rally

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 12.02am
New stamps to mark anniversary of Pride march (Royal Mail/PA)
New stamps to mark anniversary of Pride march (Royal Mail/PA)

Royal Mail has revealed images of a new set of “vibrantly illustrated” stamps to mark the 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride rally.

The eight stamps celebrate a march that took place from Trafalgar Square to Hyde Park in London in July 1972, which was the first to bear the name Gay Pride Rally.

The march was inspired by events in the United States, where the first Pride events had taken place to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York.

The stamps, specially commissioned by Royal Mail, were illustrated by award-winning artist Sofie Birkin, art directed by NB Studio and Royal Mail consulted with its internal LGBT & Friends Network.

New Royal Mail stamps
The set of eight new stamps being issued to mark the 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride rally (Royal Mail/PA)

They depict the first Gay Pride rally and early Pride events where participants shouted slogans such as, “Gay is fun! Gay is proud! Gay is beautiful!”, to the more recent update on the traditional rainbow flag.

David Gold, of Royal Mail, said: “The vibrant, colourful Pride events that take place in towns and cities across the UK today trace their origins to a small number of people who marched through central London half a century ago to raise awareness of discrimination and inequality.

“There have been huge changes in laws and social attitudes, but Pride events continue to play a key role in raising awareness of discrimination, as well as celebrating diversity and individualism.”

Alan Dye, creative director of NB Studio, said: “It was a real honour to be asked to design this iconic series for the Royal Mail, as they represent such an important part of British LGBTQ+ history.

“Watching these beautiful illustrations come to life, you could easily imagine yourself as part of the ‘March Through Time’.”

NB Studio has created a film using the illustrations featured in the stamps, in collaboration with animation studio Animade.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier