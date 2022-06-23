Camilla to give speech at Violence Against Women and Girls event in Rwanda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Camilla to give speech at Violence Against Women and Girls event in Rwanda

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 2.48am
The Duchess of Cornwall (Arthur Edwards/The Sun)
The Duchess of Cornwall (Arthur Edwards/The Sun)

The Duchess of Cornwall will give a keynote speech at a Violence Against Women and Girls event being staged in Rwanda ahead of the summit of Commonwealth leaders.

Convened by the Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Scotland, the event will showcase the work of the Commonwealth Secretariat’s partnership with the No More Foundation.

It has led to the launch of the Commonwealth Says No More initiative to prevent domestic violence and sexual abuse, specifically on addressing violence against women and girls.

Prince of Wales visit to Rwanda
The Prince of Wales in Rwanda (Arthur Edwards/The Sun)

Later with the First Lady of Rwanda, Jeanette Kagame, Camilla will visit a public library supported by Book Aid International, a charity which the duchess now represents as patron after succeeding the Duke of Edinburgh in the role.

During the day, the Prince of Wales will highlight the critical importance of rejuvenating land with a visit to a local wildlife sanctuary which has reclaimed surrounding wetlands and protected endangered cranes.

Charles will also attend a series of events that will focus on climate, health and the private sector, meeting business owners from across the Commonwealth, host a roundtable with his Sustainable Markets Initiative, Commonwealth leaders and global CEOs, and attend the Kigali Summit on Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases.

The couple will end their day by attending a fashion event as part of the Kigali Fashion Week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]