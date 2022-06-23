Man charged with murder over death of woman in 1974 By Press Association June 23 2022, 7.14am Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in London almost 50 years ago have charged a man (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 79-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in London 48 years ago. The body of Eileen Cotter, 22, was found in front of a block of garages behind Hamilton Park, Islington, north London, on the afternoon of 1 June 1974. Her cause of death was strangulation, the Metropolitan Police said, and a murder investigation was launched at the time but no charges were brought. On Wednesday, police arrested John Apelgren, 79, of Bryden Close, in Sydenham, south London, and he was charged later the same day with murder and indecent assault of a different woman. He will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man in court on murder charge after death of 33-year-old Second man charged with murder over Polish national’s death in 2019 Murdered woman’s family thank cold case police as ‘evil’ man jailed decades later Man charged with murder over fatal stabbing of woman in west London alleyway