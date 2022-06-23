Fishing boat which capsized was operated in ‘unsafe manner’, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fishing boat which capsized was operated in ‘unsafe manner’, report finds

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 9.30am
The fishing boat Nicola Faith, which sank with the loss of three crew, was being operated in an ‘unsafe manner’ and capsized after it was loaded to the point of instability, a report has found (Department for Transport/PA)
A fishing boat which sank with three crew on board was being operated in an "unsafe manner" and capsized after it was loaded to the point of instability, a report has found.

A fishing boat which sank with three crew on board was being operated in an “unsafe manner” and capsized after it was loaded to the point of instability, a report has found.

Carl McGrath, 34, Ross Ballantine, 39, and Alan Minard, 20, were on board the Nicola Faith when it left Conwy in North Wales on January 27 last year, and their bodies were found off Wirral and Blackpool in March.

The boat was recovered from the sea off Colwyn Bay by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB).

Wreck of the Nicola Faith
The wreck of the sunken fishing boat Nicola Faith was recovered from the sea off Colwyn Bay in North Wales (Department for Transport/PA)

An accident investigation report published by the MAIB on Thursday found it was likely the crew were trapped on board when the vessel capsized suddenly.

The report said: “It is almost certain that Nicola Faith capsized because it was loaded with catch and pots to the point of instability, and that it capsized suddenly with little warning.”

The MAIB found that the vessel was “habitually operated in an unsafe manner”, despite the skipper, Mr McGrath, having experienced at least two near-capsize events when the boat was heavily loaded before.

The report also found that a mandatory Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) was not fitted to the vessel, and the crew did not routinely wear personal flotation devices.

Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents Andrew Moll said: “Nicola Faith had been modified, and the modification had not been approved.

“Nonetheless, the vessel could have been operated safely with care.

“On the day of the accident, the crew were relocating their pots to a new area and were carrying a full day’s catch as well.

“The combined weight of the catch and fishing gear piled on deck was far more than the boat was designed to carry. It capsized, and all three crew were lost in that accident.

“Fishermen will always be tempted to land a big catch but moving fishing gear at the same time can be overwhelming.

“As fuel prices soar, the temptation to carry more and do fewer trips makes economic sense, but where stability is concerned the results can be catastrophic.”

A safety flyer has been issued to the fishing industry following the report, and recommendations were made to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency to revise guidance in the Code of Practice for the Safety of Small Fishing Vessels.

