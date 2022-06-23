Russian army expands grip on eastern Ukraine in move to cut supply lines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russian army expands grip on eastern Ukraine in move to cut supply lines

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 11.22am Updated: June 23 2022, 12.08pm
A boy removes broken glass from a window’s frame after shelling in Donetsk (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)
A boy removes broken glass from a window's frame after shelling in Donetsk (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

The Russian military has expanded its control of territory in eastern Ukraine in an offensive that could cut supply lines and encircle frontline Ukrainian forces, British and Ukrainian military chiefs said.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence said that Ukrainian forces had withdrawn from some areas near the city of Lysychansk, the latest major battlefield in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine, to avoid the possibility of being encircled as Russians sent in reinforcements and concentrated their firepower in the area.

Ukraine’s General Staff said Russian forces took control of the villages of Loskutivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka, and were trying to capture Syrotyne outside Sievierodonetsk.

Ukraine Donbas US Supplied Weapons
A Ukrainian soldier camouflages a US-supplied M777 howitzer with tree branches before firing at a Russian position in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

“The enemy is burning everything out in a bid to encircle the Ukrainian group of forces,” Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai told The Associated Press.

“The Russians are advancing without trying to spare the ammunition or troops, and they aren’t running out of either,” Mr Haidai said. “They have an edge in heavy artillery and the number of troops.”

“Part of the Luhansk region still remains under Ukrainian control, defying the Russians and causing their fury and desire to burn it to the ground,” he added.

For weeks, Russian forces have pummelled Sievierodonetsk, the administrative centre of the Luhansk region, with artillery and air raids, and fought the Ukrainian army house-to-house.

Ukrainian forces remain holed up at the Azot chemical plant on the city’s edge, where about 500 civilians were also sheltering.

Mr Haidai said the Ukrainian soldiers were using the plant’s sprawling underground structures but noted that “the shelling has intensified and even concrete shelters can’t withstand the bombardment”. The Russians are using their entire arsenal — heavy artillery, tanks, aircraft,” he added.

The Russians were also pressing their offensive on Lysychansk, which is located on a steep river bank facing Sievierodonetsk.

Mr Haidai said that Lysychansk was facing a relentless Russian artillery barrage, which killed at least one civilian and wounded three others in the last 24 hours. The governor noted that the Russians concentrated over 100 multiple rocket launchers to “pummel entire blocks”.

“The Russian army is ‘liberating’ Sievierodonetsk from life and workplaces,” he said in a sarcastic reference to Russia’s stated goal of the “liberation” of Donbas.

The MoD noted in its intelligence assessment on Thursday that Russian forces have probably advanced more than three miles towards the southern approaches of Lysychansk since Sunday.

“Some Ukrainian units have withdrawn, probably to avoid being encircled,” the statement said. “Russia’s improved performance in this sector is likely a result of recent unit reinforcement and heavy concentration of fire.”

Russia Ukraine War
A Donetsk People’s Republic militia’s multiple rocket launcher fires from a position not far from Panteleimonivka (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

Ukraine’s military said the Russians were also moving to overtake the hills overlooking a highway linking Lysychansk with Bakhmut, to the south west, in an attempt to cut the supply lines of Ukrainian forces.

Following a botched attempt to capture the Ukrainian capital in the early stage of the invasion on February 24, Russian forces have shifted focus to Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of Donbas, where Ukrainian forces have fought Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

The Russian military currently controls about 95% of the Luhansk region and about half of the neighbouring Donetsk region of Donbas.

Asked about prospects for a political settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday that “it’s possible after Ukraine meets all the Russian demands,” adding that “Ukraine knows perfectly well what they are”.

The Kremlin has previously demanded that Ukraine accept Russia’s sovereignty over the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and acknowledge the independence of the separatist regions in the east.

Moscow has also said that Ukraine should recognise the situation on the ground, an apparent reference to other land gains that Russia has made in Ukraine’s south where it captured the Kherson region and part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

