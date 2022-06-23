Charles meets business leaders as row over Rwanda remark rumbles on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charles meets business leaders as row over Rwanda remark rumbles on

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 12.54pm
The Prince of Wales meets students during a visit to the Integrated Polytechnic Regional College (IPRC) in Kigali to learn about the work and history of IPRC, and meet with Prince’s Trust International (PTI) delivery partners and beneficiaries from Rwanda and across the Commonwealth (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Prince of Wales meets students during a visit to the Integrated Polytechnic Regional College (IPRC) in Kigali to learn about the work and history of IPRC, and meet with Prince's Trust International (PTI) delivery partners and beneficiaries from Rwanda and across the Commonwealth (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Prince of Wales has met business leaders in Rwanda as the row of words continued over Charles’ reported criticism of the Government’s scheme to send asylum seekers to the African country.

During his visit to the Commonwealth Business Forum Exhibition village in Kigali, the heir to the throne chatted to David Salmon, 21, a Jamaican scholar, who after meeting the royal spoke of his wish for his homeland to become a republic.

But Charles’ trip to Rwanda, to formally open the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) on Friday, has been overshadowed by his reported comment about the asylum seeker policy, disrupted by legal problems, which he described as “appalling” in private remarks.

Boris Johnson has already struck out at “condescending” opponents of his scheme ahead of talks with the heir to the throne.

The Prince of Wales speaks to students during a visit to the Integrated Polytechnic Regional College (IPRC) in Kigali
The Prince of Wales speaks to students during a visit to the Integrated Polytechnic Regional College (IPRC) in Kigali (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It is understood the Prime Minister will visit Charles for a cup of tea on Friday morning, but Mr Johnson is not eager to raise the policy of removing migrants who arrive by unauthorised means on a one-way ticket.

Charles was welcomed to the exhibition village by Clare Akamanzi, chief executive officer of the Rwanda Development Board and Jeremy Cross, the Prince’s Foundation’s international director.

He made his way to Virunga Hall, to meet with stakeholders involved in Commonwealth efforts on sustainable cities, where he visited the wide range of businesses who are exhibiting and taking part in the Commonwealth Business Forum.

The Duchess of Cornwall speaks to a student using sign language
The Duchess of Cornwall speaks to a student using sign language (Chris Jackson/PA)

Mr Salmon, from Kingston and a graduate of the University of West Indies, has benefitted from the Prince of Wales Commonwealth Scholarship scheme, and is about to do an MPhil in development studies at Cambridge University.

Charles has convened university chancellors on the scholarship, which royal sources said has recently been “revitalised” for small islands and developing states.

The prince and 21-year-old discussed how to make agriculture and the coffee industry more efficient, and after meeting the royal, Mr Salmon said: “I think Jamaica should become a republic but I don’t think we should leave the Commonwealth. It would be a sign of our confidence, our independence and our maturity as a nation.”

